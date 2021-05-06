From Simmental to Sentinel: Peterson uses beef experience to develop confidence

With an outgoing personality, Baleigh Peterson loves meeting new people and setting off on a common path with others. She was just named the Minnesota FFA State Sentinel – a prestigious office that focuses on making guests feel welcome.

Long before this senior at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School was selected for the State FFA Officer Team, she developed her knowledge, skills, and confidence through beef/livestock production.

“Most of us know Baleigh from her leadership and achievements in 4-H and youth livestock activities,” said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and senior vice president of MinnStar Bank. He added that Baleigh is a junior leader member of the Minnesota 4-H Beef Show Committee. She’s shown beef cattle from a very young age at the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Beef Expo, and other beef shows. She also won livestock bowl competitions through the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Beef Expo.

Thiesse announced Baleigh was recently selected as one of two recipients of a Minnesota State School Board Association $3,000 scholarship.

“It has been a joy for many of us to watch her grow and develop through her youth livestock programs and as a community leader,” he said.

Baleigh says that her parents, Daryl and Marilee Peterson, have always encouraged her to be involved. Their family moved to the Peterson Century Farm in 2014.

“I am involved in FFA and 4-H – those are probably my two favorite activities that I am involved in,” she said. “My parents got me involved when I was as young as possible – kindergarten.”