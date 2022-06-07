Fun mornings planned for two Minnesota Breakfasts on the Farm

Who doesn’t love Breakfast on the Farm?

It’s an opportunity to eat stacks of hot pancakes served with real butter and syrup and topped off with a carton of good-for-you milk while visiting a dairy farm.

Many great-grandparents grew up on farms and enjoyed this ritual of breakfast dairy goodness, but it’s not so common anymore.

Except in June.

Local American Dairy Association groups still organize annual Breakfasts on the Farm across the Upper Midwest.

In Minnesota, two events are being publicized by Midwest Dairy, the Midwest’s promotional organization.

The goal of Breakfast on the Farm is to bring youth, individuals, and families out to the farm to see and learn about real working dairy farms.

The 2022 events include Haubenschild Farm, 35050 Nacre Street Northwest, Princeton, Minn., on Saturday, June 18, 7-11 a.m. This 2,500-cow dairy farm is run by three generations that are passionate about conservation, renewable energy, and food production.

Sponsored in part by Kanabec/Isanti Farm Bureau, farmer-led/farmer-funded checkoff dollars, and many local businesses and commodity groups, a breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee will be served. Guests pay $5 per meal. In addition, Princess Kay will join local dairy princesses, tours will be given, and a petting zoo will be offered.

Another event, the Wright Carver Breakfast on the Farm will be held Saturday, June 11, with a freewill offering breakfast served 7 a.m.-noon, and tours wrapping up at 1 p.m. Those who wish to attend park at the Cologne Academy, 1221 Village Parkway, Cologne, Minn., where free shuttles will be available to travel to Halquist Farms near Belle Plaine, Minn. Public parking is not available at the farm, and the shuttle takes about 12 minutes each way.

At the farm, guests will be treated to a petting zoo, food samples, all sorts of ag teachers, dairy farm tours, milking demonstrations, farm machinery displays, bouncy houses, and a pancake breakfast, of course.

Heifer calves and most of their bull calves are raised in their calf barn, built in 2013, with automatic calf feeders. The Muehlenhardts also raise corn, soybeans, barley and alfalfa on 1,500 acres.

A complete description of Halquist Farms Breakfast on the Farm can be found at breakfastonthefarm.org. For more information about Breakfast on the Farm at Haubenschild Farm Dairy, please visit their Facebook webpage.

