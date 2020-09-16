The recipients of the 2020 MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Scholarships were announced during the 4-H Auction Scholarship Awards Program on Labor Day, Sept. 7, via a virtual format.

A total of 51 youth leaders with 4-H animal science projects were awarded 4-H Auction scholarships this year, with $87,000 in total scholarship donations awarded.

A  video to watch the 4-H Auction Scholarship Award Program can be accessed via the MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction website at:

https://mnpurpleribbonauction.com

The cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair meant the cancellation of the live 41st annual MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction, according to Kent Thiesse, 4-H Auction Finance chair.

Thiesse said that one popular tradition that was able to continue was awarding of the 4-H Auction Scholarships in 2020, which was mainly due to the support of 57 businesses, organizations, and individuals that donated this year.

The matching funds for 2020 scholarships were generously donated by Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minn., a long-time major supporter of the 4-H Auction. The scholarships are sponsored by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association (MLBA), in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the State Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Committee.

The 4-H Auction scholarships were awarded to 4-H animal science project members that graduated from high school in either 2019 or 2020 and are pursuing either a 4-year or 2-year college degree. The 4-H Auction Scholarship program was initiated in 1995 with one $500 scholarship.

In 2020, the scholarships awarded included: five-$4,000 scholarships, 21-$2,000 scholarships, and 25-$1,000 scholarships. Thiesse indicated that since its inception in 1995, the 4-H Auction Scholarship Program has now awarded $613,000 in scholarships to 439 outstanding 4-H members.

2020 MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Scholarship Winners

*** Overall 4-H Auction Scholarship Donor Ames Construction ***

$4,000 Scholarships County Donor

Isaac Berg, Pipestone County, Cargill Animal Nutrition

Zoey Schentzel, Dakota County, CorTrust Bank

Emma Smith, Dakota County, Cargill Animal Nutrition

Megan Schultz, Fillmore County, Don McClure Sky Ride

Sawyer Otto, Redwood County, O’Sullivan Auctioneers & O’Sullivan

Cattle Inc.

$2,000 Scholarships County Donor

Emma Loveless, Steele County, Pipestone Grain

Isaac Rott, Olmsted County, Cambridge Technologies

Lexie Ignaszewski, Steele County, Protein Sources Milling

Samantha Larson, Murray County, Fast Genetics

Kelton Rozeboom, Washington County, Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota

Devin Dohrmann, Dodge County, Big Gain

Emily Bollum, Mower County, Cemstone Products

Luke Borst, Olmsted County, Altenburg Construction

Madelyn Wehe, Goodhue County, Corn Roast, Brad & Lori Ribar

Jordann Schneekloth, Jackson County, Compeer Financial

Kendra Waldenberger Houston, County, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds

Hannah Faulhaber, Dodge County, Hog Slat

Bailee Schiefelbein, Meeker County, Riverview LLP

Brenna Connelly, Olmsted County, Minnesota Farm Bureau

Isabella Patterson, Goodhue County, Minnesota Pork Board

Adrienne Lipinski, Meeker County, Topigs Norsvin USA

Emily Jopp, Stearns County, Midwest Machinery

Owen Scheffler, Goodhue County, Federated Coops

Daniel Williamson, Meeker County, MN Farmers Union

Ella Bauer, Dodge County, LA-CO Industries

Andrew Sheehan, Renville County, Michael Dove & Gary Koch

$1,000 Scholarships County Donor

Sara Gartner, Blue Earth County, Steve Pooch & Kent Thiesse

Nathan Orban, Freeborn County, Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo

Michael Moline, Nicollet County, Fast Genetics/NuWay K &H Cooperative

Grace Britton, Waseca County, Minnesota Simmental Assn.

Hannah Braaten, Pope County, Ag Country Farm Credit Services

Katie Fitzgerald, Goodhue County, Mark & Jamie Purfeerst

Mikayla Schlosser, Carver County, Anderson Seeds

Josephine Jenson, Goodhue County, Hormel Foods

Caroline Mayer, Fillmore County, Lindeland Farms, Lac Lindeland Family

Anna Prchal, LeSueur County, Blake & Sheryl Meshke Family

Landrie Walz, Benton County, Commodity & Ingredient Hedging

McKenna Schroht, Steele County, Fast Genetics/NuWay K&H Cooperative

Hannah Streich, Lac Qui Parle County, Bellingham Farmers Elevator

Matthew Betcher, Goodhue County, Ag Partners

Russell Hellendrung, Brown County, M Molding, Rob & Gail Moline

Isabella O’Brien, Dodge County, Minnesota Corn Growers

Kelsey Biel, Fillmore County, Davis Family Dairies

Branstyn Peterson, Sibley County, Jeff & Diane Hawkins

Paige Boesl, Douglas County, Jake & Lindsay Grass

Ethan Varilek, Jackson County, Extended Ag Services & Steve Resler

Emily Dahlbeck, Dakota County, Byron Anderson in memory of Helen Anderson

Madison Luebke, Goodhue County, Weichman Pig Co. & Strategic Pork Solutions

Whitney Elbers, Rock County, Juanita Reed Boniface & Dick Boniface

Mary Bennett, Kriva & Minnesota Cattlewomen

Aaron Peterson, Kittson County, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar & Schroder Concessions

Eileen Otto, Wright County, Professional Ag Marketing & Minnesota State Fair Concessionaires

The 4-H Auction Scholarships are sponsored and coordinated by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Committee