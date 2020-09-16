The recipients of the 2020 MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Scholarships were announced during the 4-H Auction Scholarship Awards Program on Labor Day, Sept. 7, via a virtual format.
A total of 51 youth leaders with 4-H animal science projects were awarded 4-H Auction scholarships this year, with $87,000 in total scholarship donations awarded.
A video to watch the 4-H Auction Scholarship Award Program can be accessed via the MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction website at:
https://mnpurpleribbonauction.com
The cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair meant the cancellation of the live 41st annual MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction, according to Kent Thiesse, 4-H Auction Finance chair.
Thiesse said that one popular tradition that was able to continue was awarding of the 4-H Auction Scholarships in 2020, which was mainly due to the support of 57 businesses, organizations, and individuals that donated this year.
The matching funds for 2020 scholarships were generously donated by Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minn., a long-time major supporter of the 4-H Auction. The scholarships are sponsored by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association (MLBA), in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the State Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Committee.
The 4-H Auction scholarships were awarded to 4-H animal science project members that graduated from high school in either 2019 or 2020 and are pursuing either a 4-year or 2-year college degree. The 4-H Auction Scholarship program was initiated in 1995 with one $500 scholarship.
In 2020, the scholarships awarded included: five-$4,000 scholarships, 21-$2,000 scholarships, and 25-$1,000 scholarships. Thiesse indicated that since its inception in 1995, the 4-H Auction Scholarship Program has now awarded $613,000 in scholarships to 439 outstanding 4-H members.
2020 MLBA Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Scholarship Winners
*** Overall 4-H Auction Scholarship Donor Ames Construction ***
$4,000 Scholarships County Donor
Isaac Berg, Pipestone County, Cargill Animal Nutrition
Zoey Schentzel, Dakota County, CorTrust Bank
Emma Smith, Dakota County, Cargill Animal Nutrition
Megan Schultz, Fillmore County, Don McClure Sky Ride
Sawyer Otto, Redwood County, O’Sullivan Auctioneers & O’Sullivan
Cattle Inc.
$2,000 Scholarships County Donor
Emma Loveless, Steele County, Pipestone Grain
Isaac Rott, Olmsted County, Cambridge Technologies
Lexie Ignaszewski, Steele County, Protein Sources Milling
Samantha Larson, Murray County, Fast Genetics
Kelton Rozeboom, Washington County, Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota
Devin Dohrmann, Dodge County, Big Gain
Emily Bollum, Mower County, Cemstone Products
Luke Borst, Olmsted County, Altenburg Construction
Madelyn Wehe, Goodhue County, Corn Roast, Brad & Lori Ribar
Jordann Schneekloth, Jackson County, Compeer Financial
Kendra Waldenberger Houston, County, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds
Hannah Faulhaber, Dodge County, Hog Slat
Bailee Schiefelbein, Meeker County, Riverview LLP
Brenna Connelly, Olmsted County, Minnesota Farm Bureau
Isabella Patterson, Goodhue County, Minnesota Pork Board
Adrienne Lipinski, Meeker County, Topigs Norsvin USA
Emily Jopp, Stearns County, Midwest Machinery
Owen Scheffler, Goodhue County, Federated Coops
Daniel Williamson, Meeker County, MN Farmers Union
Ella Bauer, Dodge County, LA-CO Industries
Andrew Sheehan, Renville County, Michael Dove & Gary Koch
$1,000 Scholarships County Donor
Sara Gartner, Blue Earth County, Steve Pooch & Kent Thiesse
Nathan Orban, Freeborn County, Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo
Michael Moline, Nicollet County, Fast Genetics/NuWay K &H Cooperative
Grace Britton, Waseca County, Minnesota Simmental Assn.
Hannah Braaten, Pope County, Ag Country Farm Credit Services
Katie Fitzgerald, Goodhue County, Mark & Jamie Purfeerst
Mikayla Schlosser, Carver County, Anderson Seeds
Josephine Jenson, Goodhue County, Hormel Foods
Caroline Mayer, Fillmore County, Lindeland Farms, Lac Lindeland Family
Anna Prchal, LeSueur County, Blake & Sheryl Meshke Family
Landrie Walz, Benton County, Commodity & Ingredient Hedging
McKenna Schroht, Steele County, Fast Genetics/NuWay K&H Cooperative
Hannah Streich, Lac Qui Parle County, Bellingham Farmers Elevator
Matthew Betcher, Goodhue County, Ag Partners
Russell Hellendrung, Brown County, M Molding, Rob & Gail Moline
Isabella O’Brien, Dodge County, Minnesota Corn Growers
Kelsey Biel, Fillmore County, Davis Family Dairies
Branstyn Peterson, Sibley County, Jeff & Diane Hawkins
Paige Boesl, Douglas County, Jake & Lindsay Grass
Ethan Varilek, Jackson County, Extended Ag Services & Steve Resler
Emily Dahlbeck, Dakota County, Byron Anderson in memory of Helen Anderson
Madison Luebke, Goodhue County, Weichman Pig Co. & Strategic Pork Solutions
Whitney Elbers, Rock County, Juanita Reed Boniface & Dick Boniface
Mary Bennett, Kriva & Minnesota Cattlewomen
Aaron Peterson, Kittson County, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar & Schroder Concessions
Eileen Otto, Wright County, Professional Ag Marketing & Minnesota State Fair Concessionaires
The 4-H Auction Scholarships are sponsored and coordinated by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction Committee