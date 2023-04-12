The 94th Minnesota FFA Convention is just ahead for fortunate FFA students. Held at the University of Minnesota campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul, FFA members will spend April 23-25 in competition, service work, career planning, delegate sessions and more.

FFA members and guests from across the state will participate in general sessions, educational tours, and leadership workshops.

In addition to the University of Minnesota, many events will take place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Agricultural technology and mechanics activities take place at the St. Paul Pipefitters Training and Certification Center.

The Minnesota FFA State Officer team, as well as adult leadership and many volunteers, are planning the significant event.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate our students,” said Minnesota FFA President Emma Kuball.

Kuball is originally from a dairy farm and attended Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. She attends University of Wisconsin, River Falls, where she is studying agricultural education.

The 2023 theme is “All In. For All.” The theme focuses on setting new visions with a goal of serving others, Kuball said.

“It’s just really being able to dive in and use all of your passion – not just for yourself – but to have a servant leadership idea behind it,” she said. “So, you’re not leading for yourself. You are leading for the people that support you.”

About 4,000 FFA students plus 1,000 guests are expected to take part in the 2023 convention.

Five general sessions will be held in Williams Arena on the Minneapolis campus. Last year’s general sessions were held at Mariucci Arena, which is being renovated this year.

In addition to the officers’ retiring addresses, the convention will feature three keynote speakers – Zach Johnson, Minnesota Millennial Farmer; National Central Region Vice President, Karstyn Cantrell; and Gian Paul Gonzalez, NFL motivational speaker.

Johnson recently reached 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and FFA students are looking forward to meeting him, Kuball said.

She added that Gonzalez was a high school teacher and talks about being, “All In. For All.”

“That’s why we chose him,” she said. “His keynote really goes with our theme this year.”

Additional activities include:

• Career Connections – An FFA Career Experience on Monday, April 24, on the State Fairgrounds Coliseum. Students will have the chance to visit with Career Connection exhibitors regarding their companies, potential careers, internship opportunities, available scholarships, as well as college majors and opportunities.

• Opportunities to Serve – A Community Service Challenge will also be held on Monday, April 24, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

• New this year is a Monday morning Delegate Session available to two representatives from every Minnesota chapter. Organizers hope close to 400 youth will participate in this session. Each FFA delegate will work on one of six committees to discuss current issues, said Dr. Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA interim executive director.

“We’ll come up with proposals to share with our adult and student board of directors with recommendations for changes to make, research to be done, or actions to advance our organization,” she said.

Rada is looking forward to seeing everyone at the 2023 Minnesota FFA Convention.

“We know that magic happens locally in our communities,” she said. “We’re just excited it’s celebrated with one big celebration at the end of the year!”

Overview

The following is the 2023 Minnesota FFA Convention schedule (accurate as of March 29, 2023, with more up-to-date information available at mnffa.org). Some events will be livestreamed.

Saturday, April 22

• State Officer Interviews (by invitation only)

Sunday, April 23, 2023

• 2 p.m., State Star Finalists Interviews Ruttan Hall Commons (St. Paul)

• 2 p.m., LDEs check in at Ruttan Hall Commons – Ground level (St. Paul)

• Conduct of Chapter Meetings in LES (St. Paul)

• Creed Speaking preliminary round in Ruttan – 1st floor (St. Paul)

• Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in Haecker Hall (St. Paul)

• Extemporaneous Speaking in Coffey Hall (St. Paul)

• Parliamentary Procedure in Coffey Hall (St. Paul)

• Prepared Public Speaking preliminary round in LES (St. Paul)

• 2 p.m., Best Informed Greenhand in Ruttan Hall B45 (St. Paul) – check in at B45.

• 2 p.m., Talent Auditions in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 2 p.m., Foundation Ambassador Training in Williams Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)

• 3:30 p.m., Band Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

• Chorus Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

• 4 p.m., Convention Registration Opens at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 4:15 p.m., FFA Alumni and Supporters Reception in Williams Arena Club Room

• 4:15 p.m. Chartering Chapter Recognition at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 5:30 p.m., First General Session at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

Monday, April 24, 2023

• 7:30 a.m., Agricultural Mechanics CDE – buses depart from State Fair parking lot.

• Agricultural Sales CDE – Check-in at Magrath Library 4 (St. Paul)

• 7:30 a.m., FFA Career Connections – FFA Career Experience in State Fairgrounds Coliseum

• 7:45 a.m., Dairy Evaluation CDE in State Fair Coliseum

• Dairy Handlers Event in State Fair Coliseum

• Farm Business Management CDE in CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)

• Fish and Wildlife CDE at Bell Museum (Regions 1-4 at 7:45 a.m.; Regions 5-8 at 9:45 a.m.)

• Floriculture CDE in State Fair Merchandise Mart (State Fair)

• Horse Evaluation CDE in Compeer Arena (State Fair)

• Livestock Evaluation CDE in State Fair Coliseum

• Milk Quality and Products CDE in CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)

• Poultry Evaluation CDE in Cargill 105 (St. Paul) (Regions 5-8 at 7:45 a.m.; Regions 1-4 at 8:45 a.m.)

• Nursery Landscape CDE in in State Fair Merchandise Mart (State Fair)

• Soils CDE begins near CHS Miracle of Birth Center/Chapter House (State Fair)

• 8 a.m., Crops CDE in Plant Growth

• Forestry CDE in 110 Green Hall (St. Paul)

• Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE in 125 Andrew Boss Lab (St. Paul)

• Companion Animal Science CDE in St. Paul Student Center Theatre

• 8:30 a.m., Student Leadership Workshops in State Fair TBD

• Community Service Challenge in State Fair TBD

• Agricultural Industry Tours depart from TBD.

• Discovering the Scientist Within – Student Center: North Star Ballroom (St. Paul)

• 8:30 a.m., Student Delegate Session in State Fair TBD (2 members per chapter)

• 8:30 a.m., Agricultural Issues LDE in Coffey Hall 125 (St. Paul)

• 9 a.m., FFA Stop N Shop Open in in State Fair Coliseum

• 10 a.m., Employment Skills in McNeal 199 (St. Paul)

• 11:30 a.m., Block and Bridle BBQ location to be determined (St. Paul)

• 12 noon, FFA Experience/Sponsors Reception in Williams Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)

• 12:30 p.m., FFA Stop N Shop Open in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 12:45 p.m., Ag Ed Signing Experience in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 1:30 p.m., Conduct of Chapter Meetings finals in 3M Arena at Mariucci Presentation Room

• Parliamentary Procedure in Ritter Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)

• 1:30 p.m., State FFA Agriscience Fair in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 1:30 p.m., Band Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

• Chorus Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

• 1:45 p.m., Second General Session at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 2 p.m., Marketing Plan CDE in Huntington Bank Stadium Suite (Minneapolis)

• 4 p.m., Honors Reception in Club Room Level in Williams Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)

• 5:30 p.m., Band and Choir Concert in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 6:30 p.m., Third General Session in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

• 8 a.m., Fourth General Session at Williams Arena (Minneapolis and Livestream)

• 8:30 a.m., Creed Speaking Final round in Mariucci Presentation Room (Minneapolis)

• Prepared Public Speaking Final round in Ritter Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)

• 10:00 a.m., Senior FFA Member Reception hosted by the FFA Foundation

• FFA Stop N Shop Open in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 10:30 a.m., FFA Pizza Feed in Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 11 a.m., Sponsors Reception in Club Room Level in Williams Arena Club Room

• 11:15 a.m., Band and Choir Concert at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

• 12 noon, Fifth General Session at Williams Arena (Minneapolis)