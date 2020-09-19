With a vaccine for COVID-19 not yet available, some major livestock events are already cancelled for 2021. Not all livestock shows are cancelled, though, and show families can find opportunities to keep their livestock projects going until the pandemic is over.
Most recently, the 115th National Western Stock Show (NWSS) was postponed to January 2022. The NWSS normally runs for 16 days in January with attendance over 700,000 by the time the show is complete. It is also the largest western trade show in Colorado with nearly 900 booths on 900 acres.
The 2021 event was cancelled because so much of the show is held indoors. Organizers spent several months trying find methods to reduce capacity and maintain COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
“Ultimately, the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff is of top priority and the NWSS and the city of Denver could not find a path forward to have (the) stock show and comply with the rules that govern gatherings of our size and rules of social distancing,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the NWSS in a news release on Sept. 15.
The NWSS has an economic impact of nearly $120 million, according the news release, for the region in January alone.
“We would like to thank our loyal stock show fans that are standing by us through this unprecedented time in history,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating the return of the stock show in 2022 with the grand opening of the historic Yards and Stockyards Event Center.”
The next NWSS is scheduled for Jan. 8-23, 2022.
Some additional livestock events have been cancelled, as well. The Minnesota Beef Expo scheduled for Oct. 15-18, 2020, was cancelled. Organizers are already planning for an Oct. 21-24, 2021, date for the Minnesota Beef Expo.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we did not take lightly. We’ve explored every option and tried to overcome every hurdle, but in the end, the health and safety of our exhibitors, volunteers, staff, sale consignors, judges, vendors, presenters, and sponsors is the most important,” according to the Minnesota Beef Expo website.
Some events are expected to go on, including the 2020 Shorthorn Fall Classic on Oct. 17-18 in Hutchinson, Minn. Details are available at mnshorthorn.org.
The Watertown, S.D., Winter Farm Show schedule is still on for cattle, sheep and goats. Information can be found at watertownwinterfarmshow.com/livestock.
Aksarben Stock Show 2020 was scheduled for Sept. 24-27, 2020. Held at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds, Grand Island, state fair staff and the board were mindful of and monitoring the COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings.
The 28th annual World Beef Expo (WBE) was scheduled for Sept. 24-27, 2020, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in Milwaukee. Almost 500 exhibitors from 15 states displayed, exhibited or sold cattle at the 2019 World Beef Expo. A COVID-19 waiver had to be signed at check in, and some social distancing was requested.
“To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, this year at the 2020 World Beef Expo open and junior show, exhibitors are encouraged to participate in a soft release any time after you have completed showing your animals,” according the WBE website. Exhibitors were expected to maintain pristine stalling areas and surrounding aisles. Courtesy to other exhibitors was also expected. More information is available at worldbeefexpo.com.
Whether postponed, held virtually or occurring live, livestock shows have been affected by COVID-19 concerns.