Curiosity benefits Minnesota FFA student

HANCOCK, Minn. – A student at Hancock Public Schools received first place in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
Kaylee Wink, Cyrus, Minn., was one of six individuals in the grades 7-8 category to get the nod as champions at the recent National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis.
Middle and high school participants across the nation use scientific principles and technology to solve problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.
As an eighth grader earlier this year, Kaylee competed at the state level. Her research was scored and she had a Zoom interview. She placed first in her category in Minnesota and her materials were sent off to the national level.
At Nationals, she was first ranked by her paper and research she conducted. Selected in the top 15 and now in ninth grade, Kaylee had another Zoom interview this fall. Then she learned she was in the top three and went on stage at the National FFA Convention where she was awarded first place!
The name of her project is “Watt’s In Mud?”
Under the direction of Mr. Andrew Steiner, who is an ag teacher at Hancock Public Schools, all eighth-grade students completed an Agriscience project as part of their Exploring Ag 8 class. Ms. Nicole Schmidt, Kaylee’s English teacher, worked with the students on writing research papers.
Kaylee’s dad, Adam Wink, is employed at a farm. He has a good friend, Luke Griffith, that told Adam about the MudWatt.
The MudWatt is a cup-shaped device that measures how much electricity is produced by soil microbes.
“My dad was like, ‘I think that would be a very cool project for your Agriscience project.’ So, I thought that was very cool. I could take mud from my backyard and get electricity,” Kaylee said.
She explains that soil microbes release electrons, and the MudWatt makes an electrical current out of them.
As Kaylee began reading literature about her subject, she found an article in Magical Microbes that piqued her interest. The article was about a girl named Ana who found out what type of soil would best power her MudWatt. Ana hypothesized that cow manure would generate the most electricity, but instead the soil underneath a frog pond produced the most power.
Kaylee wondered what she would learn by testing the soils around her family’s farm.
She thought soil beneath her grove (forest soil) would produce the most electricity because of all the organic material for microbes to eat. That became her hypothesis.
With four MudWatts set up in her family’s utility room, she collected a two-pint jar of forest soil, another jar of field soil, a jar of cow manure from pasture and a jar of riverbed soil.
Placing one of her soil types into a large bowl, she added water to make a cookie dough-like mixture. She then added 1 cm of soil to the MudWatt. Pressing an anode pad on top of the soil, she then added 3 cm more of soil. A cathode pad was placed on top of the soil, and the cover for the MudWatt was twisted on.
The steps were repeated for all four soils. Then, every day, she recorded the number of microwatts produced by each MudWatt using the MudWatt Explorer App. By hovering a mobile phone over the MudWatt, the app could read how many blinks of an LED light occurred per minute, and how many microwatts were produced.
She pointed out that a microwatt is 1 millionth of a watt, so it’s just a little electricity.
Kaylee found that cow manure produced the most electricity – up to 88 microwatts.
“I would say that is because there is a lot of microbiological activity in cow manure,” she said. “The microbes have a bunch of nutrients to release those electrons.”
Riverbed soil produced the next-largest number of microwatts, with forest soil and field soil reading the lowest.
What really interested Kaylee was learning that soil microbes are also in wastewater.
“Instead of using more electricity to clean out our wastewater, there is actually enough microbiological energy in our wastewater that could be used to treat our wastewater,” she said.
Conducting the tests and finding the results was just the first of many steps. She wrote a research paper, made a PowerPoint presentation, and has talked at length about the project to educators, family, students and the public.
Questions at the state level were difficult, she admitted, but she managed to get through those. At the national level, Kaylee was given a “grading rubric” that listed what she would be judged on. It was a helpful tool for a 14-year-old.
Riding on the bus down to Indianapolis with her FFA chapter, Kaylee had the opportunity to stand on the national convention stage in October. Her parents drove down, too, and saw her receive the award.
“When I went up there the lights were super bright and you can’t see the audience, but they announced third place and it wasn’t me, and they called second, and it wasn't me, so then I knew I had won,” she said.
The six categories in the Agriscience Fair are broken down into six divisions: individuals in grades 7-8; 9-10; and 11-12, with three additional categories for groups of two students in each grade level.
The Agriscience categories include Animal Systems, Environmental Services, and Natural Resource Systems (Kaylee’s category); Food Products and Processing Systems; Plant Systems; Power, Structural, and Technical Systems; and Social Science.
What’s so exciting about the Agriscience Fair is that youth can identify problems and find solutions while adults may just quip, “It’s always been this way.”
Said Mr. Steiner of Kaylee’s MudWatt research, “Right now, I think it’s more of a novelty idea and no vision as to how to make it commercially viable for farmers, but perhaps with more study, individuals and corporations could figure out how to have the right biology (microbes and bacteria) that give off the most electricity and then harness that energy somehow.”
“I was asking my dad if he can get me some really fresh cow manure,” said the inquisitive Kaylee. “I wonder what would happen if I put fresh manure in? I think I’ll get more microwatts.”
Kaylee is thankful for all the support she’s received with her project, including from her parents, Adam and Andrea Wink. Kaylee also has a sister, Allison, and a brother, Landon.