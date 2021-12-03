Curiosity benefits Minnesota FFA student

HANCOCK, Minn. – A student at Hancock Public Schools received first place in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Kaylee Wink, Cyrus, Minn., was one of six individuals in the grades 7-8 category to get the nod as champions at the recent National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis.

Middle and high school participants across the nation use scientific principles and technology to solve problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.

As an eighth grader earlier this year, Kaylee competed at the state level. Her research was scored and she had a Zoom interview. She placed first in her category in Minnesota and her materials were sent off to the national level.

At Nationals, she was first ranked by her paper and research she conducted. Selected in the top 15 and now in ninth grade, Kaylee had another Zoom interview this fall. Then she learned she was in the top three and went on stage at the National FFA Convention where she was awarded first place!

The name of her project is “Watt’s In Mud?”

Under the direction of Mr. Andrew Steiner, who is an ag teacher at Hancock Public Schools, all eighth-grade students completed an Agriscience project as part of their Exploring Ag 8 class. Ms. Nicole Schmidt, Kaylee’s English teacher, worked with the students on writing research papers.

Kaylee’s dad, Adam Wink, is employed at a farm. He has a good friend, Luke Griffith, that told Adam about the MudWatt.

The MudWatt is a cup-shaped device that measures how much electricity is produced by soil microbes.