Finalists Named for 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Top R to L : Emily Benrud, Brenna Connelly, Mackenzie Craig, Emma Friauf and Taylor Jerde

Bottom R to L: Katherine Maus, Maggie Meyer, Maggie Molitor, Valerie Sauder and Rebeckah Schroeder 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 17, 2020) — Ten dairy princesses from across Minnesota have been named finalists for the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, after participating in virtual judging sessions held May 15-16. The virtual judging took the place of the Dairy Promotion and Leadership event that is typically held in person but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each princess submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech, and participated in a mock media interview, all of which took place virtually using the online Zoom platform. After these events, 10 finalists were selected to compete for the title of Minnesota’s 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who will be crowned in August.

The finalists include:

Emily Benrud, 20, of Goodhue, representing Goodhue County; daughter of Roger and Michelle Benrud

Brenna Connelly, 19, of Byron, representing Olmsted County; daughter of Craig and Heather Connelly

Mackenzie Craig, 19, of Alexadria, representing Douglas County; daughter of David and Wendy Craig

Emma Friauf, 19, of Glencoe, representing McLeod County; daughter of Wayne and Teri Friauf

Taylor Jerde, 20, of Northfield, representing Dakota County; daughter of Mike Jerde and Sarah Hallcock

Katherine Maus, 18, of Freeport, representing Stearns Country; daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus

Maggie Meyer, 20, of Grove City, representing Meeker County; daughter of Greg and Patti Meyer

Maggie Molitor, 17, of Rockville, representing Stearns County; daughter of Joe Molitor

Valerie Sauder, 20, of Pine Island, representing Dodge County; daughter of Stan and Amy Sauder

Rebeckah Schroeder, 20, of Caledonia, representing Houston County; daughter of Daniel and Sheila Schroeder

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for promoting dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.

As we learn more about how the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact future events, an announcement will be made regarding coronation.