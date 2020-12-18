Focusing on holiday traditions can help farm kids in 2020

If ever there was a year to get a Christmas tree, 2020 is that year.

Fancy or plain, the Christmas tree and other holiday traditions, like lights and cookies, can bring a sense of normalcy to those who have already been through a lot.

“The advice I give and what I help people work on – on a family level – is to carry on with your family traditions,” said Monica Kramer McConkey, rural mental health specialist. She joined Ted Matthews in this role of providing counseling services at no cost to farmers and farm families. The program is run through the Agriculture Center of Excellence and the Minnesota Farm Business Management program.

McConkey began working as a Minnesota rural mental health specialist on Oct. 1, 2019.

“Who knew what would be happening in the world a few short months after I started with COVID-19 and everything hitting,” she said in a recent phone interview.

She’s spent the past year working with ranchers, farm families and farm couples on many issues. These include managing stress, difficulties in relationships, family dynamics, and grief issues following a death, a loss or a suicide. She’s also provided education to the ag industry, as well as to mental health therapists; and promoted good mental health in rural areas.

She recently completed four one-hour webinars on supporting farm youth. The training was sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Singing the COVID-19 blues

McConkey noted that farmers have done moderately-well dealing with COVID-19.