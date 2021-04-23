High school ag departments, FFA teach skills for life

Young children’s storybooks are often filled with pictures of farm animals and caring for the earth.

Ironically, students in grades 7-12 may have very few opportunities to learn about animal husbandry and farming. Many students never step into their school’s agriculture department.

The disconnect happens when school districts, parents and students focus on academic coursework only. Little do they realize that understanding agriculture is an important aspect of many careers.

“One of the struggles that I see is a lot of students don’t know the opportunities available to them in agriculture,” said Mr. Wes Anderson, agriculture teacher at Hancock Public School and FFA Advisor.

It used to be that agriculture courses were recommended for students who were good with their hands, but agriculture has never been that limiting.

The world’s population is expected to continue to grow, and that’s going to require a lot of different careers related to producing food, feed, fuel and fiber.

For the student who loves science, the ag industry offers good paying careers as chemists, in plant or animal breeding, agricultural-related public health specialists and more. Ag-related job opportunities are available to students who love languages, math, art, medicine or physical education.

“This is what I tell our students: ‘You’re valuable just because of the fact that you have a rural background. You know things that a lot of American students don’t have a clue about,” he said.

Previously recognized as the National Association of Ag Educators Teacher Mentor for 2017, Anderson was just inducted into the 2021 Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame along with several other deserving individuals.