High school ag departments, FFA teach skills for life

Young children’s storybooks are often filled with pictures of farm animals and caring for the earth.
Ironically, students in grades 7-12 may have very few opportunities to learn about animal husbandry and farming. Many students never step into their school’s agriculture department.
The disconnect happens when school districts, parents and students focus on academic coursework only. Little do they realize that understanding agriculture is an important aspect of many careers.
“One of the struggles that I see is a lot of students don’t know the opportunities available to them in agriculture,” said Mr. Wes Anderson, agriculture teacher at Hancock Public School and FFA Advisor.
It used to be that agriculture courses were recommended for students who were good with their hands, but agriculture has never been that limiting.
The world’s population is expected to continue to grow, and that’s going to require a lot of different careers related to producing food, feed, fuel and fiber.
For the student who loves science, the ag industry offers good paying careers as chemists, in plant or animal breeding, agricultural-related public health specialists and more. Ag-related job opportunities are available to students who love languages, math, art, medicine or physical education.
“This is what I tell our students: ‘You’re valuable just because of the fact that you have a rural background. You know things that a lot of American students don’t have a clue about,” he said.
Previously recognized as the National Association of Ag Educators Teacher Mentor for 2017, Anderson was just inducted into the 2021 Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame along with several other deserving individuals.
He encourages young people in seventh and eighth grade to visit the ag department at their schools, maybe with their parents.
Some schools offer a junior high Introduction to Agriculture class, but if not, this is a perfect age to find out what agriculture programs and FFA can offer.
“Hopefully we can get some of those students to take courses, because we’ve had many students who are seniors that take their ag course for the first time, and they say, ‘I wish I had known about this before my senior year,’” Anderson commented. “Taking classes to prepare for college is good, but don’t forget to take some courses that prepare you for life.”
Family of teachers
Wes Anderson and his family practice what they teach – that being an upright and hardworking citizen – who helps others – is a lofty goal.
The students at nearby Dawson-Boyd School know that Wes Anderson has been married to their family and consumer science teacher, Mrs. Karen Anderson, for 33 years. That’s because, on their anniversary, which is Feb. 13, Wes sends Karen one rose for each year they’ve been married.
Students will check back with Karen years later to see photos of the roses.
Wes grew up on a hobby farm near Murdock, Minn., while Karen grew up as a farmer’s daughter in nearby Raymond, Minn. They both attended Willmar Community College and transferred to North Dakota State University to earn their bachelor’s degree. Karen graduated with degrees in home economics education and communication, with minors in child development, family relations and business.
Her first job was as an admissions counselor at the University of Minnesota, Crookston. Her area of expertise was business, agriculture, and hotel and restaurant management.
Meanwhile, Wes earned his bachelor’s in ag education, and started teaching in Webster, S.D.
“We started dating after he moved to Webster, S.D., and I moved to Crookston,” Karen said. “We lived several hours away before we decided to date, even though we had been right next door to each other for five years.”
Wes then took a teaching position in Appleton, Minn., and Karen moved down from Crookston when they married in 1988. He transferred out to Lac qui Parle Valley (LqPV) High School when consolidation occurred in 1990. Retiring from LqPV HS in 2018, he accepted his current position at Hancock School.
Karen was hired by Dawson-Boyd in 1990 and continues to teach there.
Her classes include a personal finance class, which is required for all juniors. In this class, she teaches young adults about budgeting, how to apply for a car loan, how much money they’ll need for daily living, how much a house costs and more.
The days are long for the couple.
“We have always looked at it – for our marriage – that faith and family are first, and our careers are second,” Karen said. “There were times when it would have been really easy for the careers to take over everything, because we are both very active in our careers, but we knew that faith and family had to be first.”
Back in 1985, the Andersons incorporated WD Tours, a tour and charter bus service.
“This is a part-time thing we do, but we love being around people,” Wes said of their bus trips across North America. Although COVID-19 rules closed down their business for 2020, the buses are getting going again this year. WD Tours has taken some sports teams to regional or state tournaments this year.
“When our children (Nichole and Nathan) were babies, they both went on their first bus trips a week after they were baptized,” Karen said. “That is the life they grew up with. They didn’t do summer rec. We don’t golf. WD Tours has become a business that we truly love doing.”
Their two children both earned their American Farmer Degrees and became teachers. Nichole Anderson Markworth is the band teacher at LqPV HS and Nathan Anderson is the ag teacher at Watertown-Mayer High School near the Twin Cities. Nichole is married to Gary Markworth, and they have one daughter, McKenna. Nathan is married to Beth Anderson.
Nathan is rapidly gaining fame as he has over 80,000 followers on his TikTok account at MN Ag Teacher.
He’s uses his musical and dramatic talents plus his sense of humor to tell the story of agriculture and FFA.
“I wasn’t surprised at all that both Nichole and Nathan went into teaching,” Karen said. “I was glad they saw our love for our careers and could see themselves doing that.”
In addition to their own grown children, the Andersons enjoy hearing from their thousands of former students. Parents and school alumni will often tell them what important roles they played in helping youth thrive and be successful.
“FFA provides so many opportunities to make connections, and then all of a sudden, you can see these kids just ‘blossom,’” Wes said.
Students who have gone on to be welders, electricians, farmers, mechanics, teachers, doctors, dentists, lawyers and more have all come back and said taking the Andersons’ classes helped them.
“For students to know that someone cares is huge,” Wes said. The Andersons all strive to be teachers that focus on the students and helping them gain self-confidence.
“We think of them all as our kids,” Karen added.