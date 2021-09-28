Minnesota Beef Expo ready to return Oct. 21-24

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – For youth who love to show cattle and increase their knowledge of cattle, the Minnesota Beef Expo is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in 2021.

After last year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the show is back with hundreds of exhibitors and cattle. Hopefully the weather will be perfect for young people to work on their animals outside.

This is a great opportunity for young cattle enthusiasts to learn from other youth, as well as mentors and educators at the show.

Charolais will be the featured breed in 2021.

The Minnesota Beef Expo is open to youth in at least second grade who haven’t reached their 23rd birthday by opening day of the expo. The Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) is also open for 2021 to youth ages 12-17.

Minnesota Beef Expo leadership is planning for 500 youth and 1,000 head for the 2021 event, held during the traditional MEA break.

While entry fees for sale cattle closed on Sept. 11, youth may still enter the Junior Show and Supreme Row registration through Friday, Oct. 15. Entry fees are $55 per head. Final entries are due Sunday, Oct. 17, and the amount due per entry is $75 per head. The entry fee includes bedding, while tie-out fees are $20 per head and camper fees are $30 per night.

The only exception is animals that are purchased during the show. They can be registered and shown. Registrations for showmanship must be completed online and entries close on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

The 2021 Minnesota Beef Expo show will be judged by Shane Meier of Stonewell, Texas, and Lydell Meier of Clinton, Tenn.