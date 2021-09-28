Minnesota Beef Expo ready to return Oct. 21-24

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – For youth who love to show cattle and increase their knowledge of cattle, the Minnesota Beef Expo is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in 2021.
After last year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the show is back with hundreds of exhibitors and cattle. Hopefully the weather will be perfect for young people to work on their animals outside.
This is a great opportunity for young cattle enthusiasts to learn from other youth, as well as mentors and educators at the show.
Charolais will be the featured breed in 2021.
The Minnesota Beef Expo is open to youth in at least second grade who haven’t reached their 23rd birthday by opening day of the expo. The Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) is also open for 2021 to youth ages 12-17.
Minnesota Beef Expo leadership is planning for 500 youth and 1,000 head for the 2021 event, held during the traditional MEA break.
While entry fees for sale cattle closed on Sept. 11, youth may still enter the Junior Show and Supreme Row registration through Friday, Oct. 15. Entry fees are $55 per head. Final entries are due Sunday, Oct. 17, and the amount due per entry is $75 per head. The entry fee includes bedding, while tie-out fees are $20 per head and camper fees are $30 per night.
The only exception is animals that are purchased during the show. They can be registered and shown. Registrations for showmanship must be completed online and entries close on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.
The 2021 Minnesota Beef Expo show will be judged by Shane Meier of Stonewell, Texas, and Lydell Meier of Clinton, Tenn.
Animals may enter the barns on Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Junior Show check-in will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 22, from 8-10 a.m. Prospect steers, prospect heifers, and market beef must be checked in by Friday, at 11 a.m., and weighed between 1-3 p.m.
Fun and rewarding activities
Many interesting and competitive events are available to youth and their families that like to stay busy and learn more about raising beef.
Knowledge Bowl
The Knowledge Bowl will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. with check-in at the Coliseum concourse. The contest begins at 11:30 a.m. and all questions will be related to the beef industry. Entries for each team must be received no later than Oct. 14 ($25 entry fee for Oct. 9-14, or $20 for entries postmarked by Oct. 8).
Four members are needed for each Knowledge Bowl team, with three age divisions available – Senior: ninth grade through age 22; Intermediate: 6th-8th grades; and Junior: 2nd-5th grades.
For more information, visit mnbeefexpo.com/knowledge-bowl.
Fitting Contest
The Fitting Contest – Thursday, Oct. 21 – has long offered an opportunity for youth to work together to prepare an animal for showing. The contest teaches teamwork, as well as new methods for fitting.
Prior to the contest, Sullivan Supply experts will demonstrate the basics of fitting, including tips and tricks, and the latest innovations in cattle grooming.
Then each team has just 30 minutes to fit their animal, beginning at 2:30 p.m. This is a great event for parents and the public to watch to learn more about fitting cattle, too.
Each team consists of four youth, with one team member from each age division: 9-13, 14-17, and 18-22. The additional team member can be from any of the age divisions.
Entry fees of $25 are due postmarked Oct. 9 or after. For those who enter by Oct. 8, the entry fee is $20.
Judging Contest
The Judging Contest will be held Friday, Oct. 22, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., and judging beginning at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per team, or $7 per individual.
Four classes will be offered in 2021: Grades 2-5; Grades 6-8; Grade 9 through age 22; and adults older than 22.
The contest will feature six classes of beef cattle including breeding heifers, market steers, and prospect calves.
Minnesota Beef Ambassador
The Minnesota Beef Ambassador event is held during the Minnesota Beef Expo. Youth vie for five coveted positions as the senior beef ambassador, one of two senior team members, or one of two junior team members.
Applications are due Oct. 8. For more information on the Minnesota Beef Ambassador Team, please contact Jennifer Schiefelbein at jschiefel@meltel.net.
“We’ll have the contest Saturday morning,” said Royalee Rhoads, of the Minnesota Beef Council. “These youth do something in the cattle world – show in 4-H or open.”
The role of the Minnesota Beef Ambassadors has successfully adapted and grown to reach consumers. They’ve added an Instagram page in 2021.
“They’re still out there to be beef advocates as a team,” Rhoads said. “Whether we’re kids or adults, it’s always important to advocate on behalf of the beef industry. It’s great seeing young people want to start out and learn more, and better ways to promote their own industry.”
For more information on the Minnesota Beef Expo, please visit mnbeefexpo.com.