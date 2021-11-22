Minnesota enjoys return to National FFA Convention

After last year’s virtual National FFA Convention, the 2021 return to a live event was greatly appreciated by FFA’ers and their families.
The 94th National FFA Convention and Expo was held in Indianapolis on Oct. 27-30 at the Lucus Oil Stadium, Indiana Convention Center, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
About 470 students from Minnesota attended the national convention.
“We are very proud of all of our members that attended and competed at the National FFA Convention,” said Emily Matejka, Minnesota FFA State President.
Some noteworthy events included CDE competitions, the Agriscience Fair, Proficiency Award Finalists, Honorary American Degree Recipients, American Degree Recipients, National Officer selection, and the Delegate process.
Among Minnesota’s competitors, Kaylee Wink, Hancock FFA Chapter, was selected as national winner of Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems, Division 1. Her advisors are Wes Anderson and Andrew Steiner.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students.
In Proficiency Awards, Mackenzie Henning of the Jackson County Central FFA Chapter earned the national honor in Grain Production Entrepreneurship/Placement.
Henning works for an independent seed corn business in her community. Starting as an intern before becoming a paid employee, her responsibilities were initially simple – hand detasseling seed corn and working in the warehouse. The goal of detasseling is to remove all female tassels from the field of seed corn to allow for cross-pollination. Henning is also involved in removing off-types from the field. She is supported by her parents, Ann and Brad, and her FFA advisors, Laura Bidne, Larry Christopher, and Jeff Voss. Topcon, Valent USA Corporation, and Wilbur-Ellis Company sponsor this proficiency.
In Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Entrepreneurship/Placement, Benjamin Olander received the nod as champion. Olander of the Staples-Motley FFA Chapter in Minnesota has been interested in the functions of crafting and building structures for as long as he remembers. He began working for a machine shop owned by his grandfather and uncle and learned MIG, TIG and Arc welding, along with learning how to operate the cutting torch and plasma cutter. These tools have helped him create landscape rakes, feed wagons, and excavator thumbs. Olander is supported by his parents, Denise and Keith, and his FFA advisors, Kerry Lindgren and Joe Ramstad. Carry-On Trailer Corporation and Lincoln Electric/Harris Products Group sponsors this proficiency.
The National FFA Delegate Process engages student leaders from all State FFA Associations to discuss and propose action items to the National FFA Board of Directors for consideration and implementation.
In 2021, MN FFA was represented by nine delegates who deliberated on issues ranging from American Degree requirements to barriers and opportunities within the membership experience.
Minnesota’s delegates for 2021 included Emily Matejka, Martin County West; Wyatt Halvorson, Thief River Falls; Nicole Koziolek, Randolph; Kyle Thomas, Rockford; Anna Ridenour, Triton; Baleigh Peterson, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop; Caidyn Johnson, Fertile-Beltrami; Natalie Beckendorf, Renville County West; and Rachel Visser, Atwater Cosmos Grove City.
“It was an honor to represent and join so many members in their accomplishments and journeys at the national level,” Matejka said.
Elected by National FFA Delegates to serve as 2021-22 National FFA Officers were students from Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
The new team was announced during the seventh general session of the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Cole Baerlocher, an agricultural education major from Washington, was elected national president. He attends Washington State University.
Jackson Sylvester, an agriculture major from Delaware, was elected national secretary. He attends the University of Delaware.
Cortney Zimmerman, an agricultural communications major from Wisconsin, was elected central region vice president. She attends South Dakota State University.
Erik Robinson Jr., a criminal justice major from Georgia, was elected southern region vice president. He attends the University of Georgia.
Josiah Cruikshank, a business administration and mechanical engineering major from Oregon, was elected western region vice president. He attends Oregon State University.
Mallory White, an agronomy major from Kentucky, was elected eastern region vice president. She attends Murray State University in Kentucky.
A total of 57 Minnesota FFA’ers received their 2021 American Degrees.
Ten Honorary American Degrees were awarded to individuals within FFA. Recipients have contributed significantly to local, state, and national programs and have established legacies of leadership for FFA and agriculture.
“Minnesota FFA continues to strive for strong, involved leaders and this was echoed at National Convention,” Matejka said.
Congratulations to every Minnesota FFA member!