Minnesota enjoys return to National FFA Convention

After last year’s virtual National FFA Convention, the 2021 return to a live event was greatly appreciated by FFA’ers and their families.

The 94th National FFA Convention and Expo was held in Indianapolis on Oct. 27-30 at the Lucus Oil Stadium, Indiana Convention Center, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

About 470 students from Minnesota attended the national convention.

“We are very proud of all of our members that attended and competed at the National FFA Convention,” said Emily Matejka, Minnesota FFA State President.

Some noteworthy events included CDE competitions, the Agriscience Fair, Proficiency Award Finalists, Honorary American Degree Recipients, American Degree Recipients, National Officer selection, and the Delegate process.

Among Minnesota’s competitors, Kaylee Wink, Hancock FFA Chapter, was selected as national winner of Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems, Division 1. Her advisors are Wes Anderson and Andrew Steiner.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students.

In Proficiency Awards, Mackenzie Henning of the Jackson County Central FFA Chapter earned the national honor in Grain Production Entrepreneurship/Placement.