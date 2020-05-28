Minnesota FFA Association is led by six state officers elected from the 35,000 school-based ag education students in Minnesota.
The six state officers and the president of each of Minnesota FFA’s eight regions compose the Student Board of Directors.
Together, these 14 student officers lead the organization working with FFA boards to advance agriculture and education, promote food, fiber and natural resources awareness and literacy, and provide premier leadership, personal growth and career success to youth across Minnesota.
The 2020/21 state officer team includes:
President Ben Olander, Staples/Motely
Vice President Emilee Xayanourom, Mountain Lake
Secretary Noah Richert, Springfield
Treasurer Elaina Knott, Thief River Falls
Sentinel Laney Swiers, Mahnomen
Reporter Anna Euerle, Litchfield