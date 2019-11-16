More than 1,000 Minnesota FFA members attended the 2019 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Many won state events that opened the door for competition at the national level. Others received recognition, while most attended to take in the entire experience.
The 92nd annual National FFA Convention included 69,944 attendees at the Oct. 28-31 event.
Receiving top recognition from Minnesota was Martha Moenning of the Triton FFA Chapter. She received first in the nation in the Prepared Public Speaking competition.
Brooke Hoffbeck of the Cedar Mountain FFA Chapter, received third in the nation in the Employment Skills competition.
Minnesota teams earning Gold rankings team included: Ag Sales - Jackson County Central; Agronomy - Jackson County Central; Farm Business Management - Jackson County Central; Food Science - Pipestone Area; Horse - Murray County Central; Meats Evaluation and Tech - Worthington; Nursery Landscape - Howard Lake Waverly Winsted; Ag Tech and Mechanics - LeRoy Ostrander; Dairy Cattle Evaluation - Plainview Elgin Millville; Floriculture - Howard Lake Waverly Winsted; Forestry - Grand Rapids; Livestock Evaluation - Pipestone Area, and Milk Quality and Products - Sibley East.
Earning their American Degrees were 110 MN FFA members. This marks the highest level of membership that can be achieved in FFA.
Thirteen individuals were honored with a VIP Citation at the 2019 event including two people from Minnesota – Mr. Joel Larsen of Roseville, Minn., and Mr. Gary Thome of Adams, Minn.
Elected by delegates to serve as the 2019-20 National FFA Officer team included:
• Kolesen McCoy, an agribusiness and applied economics major at Ohio State, was elected national president.
• Kourtney Lehman, an agricultural business management major at Oregon State University, was elected national secretary.
• Lyle Logemann, an agricultural education major at Eastern New Mexico University, was elected western region vice president.
• Tess Seibel, a nursing major at James Madison University, was elected eastern region vice president.
• Mamie Hertel, a financial engineering major at Montana State University, was elected central region vice president.
• Yomar Roman, an animal science major at Universidad de Puerto Rico, was elected southern region vice president.
Receiving the National FFA Star awards were:
• Andrew Streff, McCook Central FFA Chapter in Salem, S.D., as Star in Agricultural Placement.
• Willis Wolf, Merced – El Capitan FFA Chapter, Calif., as Star Farmer.
• Blake Kennedy, Tecumseh FFA Chapter, Okla., as Star in Agribusiness.
• Courtney Cameron, Lowndes FFA Chapter in Valdosta, Ga., as Star in Agriscience.
For over 90 years, the National FFA Convention and Expo has united members to demonstrate and celebrate their accomplishments and inspire their individual futures. It remains one of the world’s largest student conventions.
Minnesota Farm Guide expresses their apologies if any names were inadvertently omitted.