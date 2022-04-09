Minnesota FFA Convention offered in person April 24-26!

Welcome back!

The 2022 Minnesota FFA Convention will be held in person, after two years of virtual state conventions.

Over 4,000 FFA’ers, plus advisors and guests will again travel to the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities for the state event.

Convention begins Sunday afternoon, April 24, and ends Tuesday afternoon, April 26.

“I’m excited to see students in person,” said Ms. Juleah Tolosky, Minnesota FFA executive director. “There will be opportunities for students to get hands-on experiences, make friends, and be introduced to FFA in a way that many of us remember.”

For many students and one-third of Minnesota’s FFA advisors, the 2022 event is their first in-person Convention. It is their first time to see and hear the retiring addresses of an officer team. It is the first time to watch the announcement of their new state officer team and their run up to the stage at the Minneapolis 3M Arena at Mariucci to take on their new roles.

Minnesota FFA President Emily Matejka said the officer team has focused on Convention throughout the year.

Knowing that Convention is expected to occur in person has meant that expectations are very high.

Now a sophomore at South Dakota State University, Matejka attended four in-person Conventions before COVID, beginning in eighth grade. All six members of the state officer team experienced Convention before the last two year’s virtual events.

“We did everything possible to ensure that we could have an in-person convention, and so far, we’ve been taking necessary planning steps to ensure we are able to provide that in-person convention that allows us to move forward with the times we have now,” she said.