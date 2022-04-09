Minnesota FFA Convention offered in person April 24-26!

Welcome back!
The 2022 Minnesota FFA Convention will be held in person, after two years of virtual state conventions.
Over 4,000 FFA’ers, plus advisors and guests will again travel to the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities for the state event.
Convention begins Sunday afternoon, April 24, and ends Tuesday afternoon, April 26.
“I’m excited to see students in person,” said Ms. Juleah Tolosky, Minnesota FFA executive director. “There will be opportunities for students to get hands-on experiences, make friends, and be introduced to FFA in a way that many of us remember.”
For many students and one-third of Minnesota’s FFA advisors, the 2022 event is their first in-person Convention. It is their first time to see and hear the retiring addresses of an officer team. It is the first time to watch the announcement of their new state officer team and their run up to the stage at the Minneapolis 3M Arena at Mariucci to take on their new roles.
Minnesota FFA President Emily Matejka said the officer team has focused on Convention throughout the year.
Knowing that Convention is expected to occur in person has meant that expectations are very high.
Now a sophomore at South Dakota State University, Matejka attended four in-person Conventions before COVID, beginning in eighth grade. All six members of the state officer team experienced Convention before the last two year’s virtual events.
“We did everything possible to ensure that we could have an in-person convention, and so far, we’ve been taking necessary planning steps to ensure we are able to provide that in-person convention that allows us to move forward with the times we have now,” she said.
The University of Minnesota lifted requirements that all large events require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test on Feb. 10. Masks may still be required.
The 2022 theme is “Thrive.”
“Thrive” focuses on the ability of an individual or group to thrive despite challenge.
This theme was decided after the state officer team visited many FFA’ers. They see students thriving in their own ways.
“Everyone has the potential to thrive in their own way,” Matejka said. “The way I thrive is not going to be the same way that one of my teammates thrives.
“I think that’s the beauty of FFA, there is something for everyone to thrive, and they just have to take that first step to find it.”
For FFA members and guests who will attend Convention for the first time, Matejka says the experience varies for each person. FFA members are encouraged to take in as much of Convention as possible.
The centerpieces of Convention are five general sessions that can offer a lot of inspiration to FFA members. Two keynote speakers will be featured – Cortney Zimmerman, an ag communications major from Wisconsin, who is the National FFA Central Region vice president. Her keynote is scheduled for the third session on Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker Gophers Football Head Coach P.J. Fleck will speak at the Minnesota FFA Convention fourth general session at 8 a.m.
“We really wanted someone who can help students get motivated and excited again,” said Tolosky. “Our students have found some things to value over the last two years; however, we want to let them know that it’s okay to hope.”
Between scheduled activities, FFA’ers will have access to workshops, a career fair, and “Stop & Shop,” a store for buying FFA apparel.
“We are also using a lot of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and emphasizing hands-on competitions this year,” Matejka said. Competitions in the past have occurred in classroom settings, but that is changing.
“We are trying to lean into our identity of who we are and deliver that in a way that is possible in 2022, and also is relevant to 2022,” she said.
With the theme of “Thrive,” FFA’ers are sure to have a great time!
“I’m very excited for Convention,” she said. “We’re able to provide an experience that allows them to truly see that FFA is a place to thrive, and it’s a place for all of them.”
Following is the 2022 Minnesota FFA Convention schedule (Accurate as of March 30, 2022, with more up-to-date information available at mnffa.org). Some of the events will be livestreamed.
Saturday, April 24, 2022
State Officer Interviews (by invitation only)
Sunday, April 24, 2022
State Officer Interviews (by invitation only)
2 p.m. Best Informed Greenhand in Ruttan Hall B45 (St. Paul)
Conduct of Chapter Meetings in LES (St. Paul)
Creed Speaking preliminary round in Ruttan - 1st floor (St. Paul)
Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in Magrath Library (St. Paul)
Extemporaneous Speaking in Coffey Hall (St. Paul)
Parliamentary Procedure in Coffey Hall (St. Paul)
Prepared Public Speaking preliminary round in LES (St. Paul)
2 p.m. Talent Auditions in 3M Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis)
2 p.m. Foundation Ambassador Training in Mariucci Club Room (Minneapolis)
3:30 p.m. Band Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
Chorus Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
4 p.m. Convention Registration Opens at 3M Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis)
4:15 p.m. Chartering Chapter Recognition
5:30 p.m. First General Session
Retiring address of Baleigh Peterson, Minnesota FFA State Sentinel.
Includes recognition of finalists in: AgriScience - Food Products and Processing Systems and Social Systems Pathways; Chartering Chapters from 2020, 2021, and 2022; Models of Innovation. Also recognizes: FFA Hall of Fame and Talent finalists.
Monday, April 25, 2022
7:30 a.m. Agricultural Mechanics CDE - busses depart from Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Agricultural Sales CDE in Ruttan 135B and 146 (St. Paul)
7:45 a.m. Dairy Evaluation CDE in State Fair Coliseum
Dairy Handlers Event in State Fair Coliseum
Floriculture CDE in CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)
Horse Evaluation CDE in Compeer Arena (State Fair)
Livestock Evaluation CDE in State Fair Coliseum
Milk Quality and Products CDE in CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)
Nursery Landscape CDE in CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)
Soils CDE near CHS Miracle of Birth Center (State Fair)
8 a.m. Crops CDE in Plant Growth
Fish and Wildlife CDE (flights with varied start times) in Bell Museum
Forestry CDE in 110 Green Hall (St. Paul)
Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE in 125 Andrew Boss Laboratory (St. Paul)
Poultry Evaluation CDE in Poultry Research Facility (St. Paul)
Small Animal CDE in Student Center – North Star Ballroom (St. Paul)
8 a.m. FFA Career Experience in State Fairgrounds Coliseum
Student Leadership Workshops in State Fair Poultry Building
Community Service Challenge in State Fair Poultry Building
8:30 a.m. Agricultural Issues LDE in Coffey Hall 125 (St. Paul)
10 a.m. Employment Skills in McNeal 199 (St. Paul)
Farm Business Management CDE in Student Center – North Star Ballroom (St. Paul)
12 noon FFA Stop N Shop Open in 3M Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis)
12:45 p.m. Agricultural Education Signing Experience
1:30 p.m. Conduct of Chapter Meetings finals in Mariucci Presentation Room
Parliamentary Procedure in Ritter Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)
1:30 p.m. Second General Session
Retiring addresses of Kyle Thomas, Minnesota FFA State Treasurer, and Nicole Koziolek, Minnesota FFA State Secretary.
Includes recognition of finalists in: AgriScience - Animal Systems and Plant Systems Pathways; Proficiencies - Animal Systems and Plant Systems Pathways; National Chapter Award. Also recognizes: Future Agriculture Educators and Talent finalists.
1:30 p.m. Band Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
Chorus Rehearsal at Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
2 p.m. Marketing Plan CDE in Huntington Bank Stadium Suite (Minneapolis)
5:30 p.m. Band and Choir Concert
6:30 p.m. Third General Session
Retiring address of Anna Ridenour Minnesota FFA State Reporter; National Officer Keynote speaker Cortney Zimmerman, Central Region Vice President.
Includes recognition of: Star in AFNR Sciences; Star in Agribusiness; Star in Production Placement; Star Farmer; State Degrees. Also recognizes: Honorary State Degree recipients. Other features: Band and Chorus performances, Talent finalists.
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
8 a.m. Fourth General Session
Retiring address of Wyatt Halvorson, Minnesota FFA State Vice President. Keynote address by P.J. Fleck, University of Minnesota Football Coach
Includes recognition of finalists in: Ag Communication CDE; Ag Sales CDE; Crops CDE; Farm & Agribusiness Management CDE; Fish & Wildlife CDE; Food Science CDE; Meats CDE; Small Animal CDE; Ag Issues LDE; Best Informed Greenhand; Discussion Meet; Marketing Plan; AgriScience - Power, Structural & Technical Systems and Environmental Natural Resources Systems Pathways; Proficiencies - Power, Structural & Technical Systems and Environmental Natural Resources Systems Pathways. Also recognizes: Talent finalists.
8:30 a.m. Creed Speaking Final round in Mariucci Presentation Room (Minneapolis)
Prepared Public Speaking Final round in Ritter Arena Club Room (Minneapolis)
10 a.m. Senior FFA Member Reception hosted by the FFA Foundation
FFA Stop N Shop Open in 3M Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis)
Minnesota Agricultural Exploration Fair in 3M Arena at Mariucci
10:30 a.m. FFA Pizza Feed near 3M Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis)
TBD Agricultural Issues Challenges
11:15 a.m. Band and Choir Concert
12 noon Fifth General Session
Retiring Address Emily Matejka, Minnesota FFA State President.
Includes recognition of finalists in: Ag Mechanics CDE; Dairy Evaluation CDE; Floriculture CDE; Forestry CDE; Horse Evaluation CDE; Livestock Evaluation CDE; Milk Quality CDE; Nursery Landscape CDE; Poultry CDE; Soils CDE; Employment Skills LDE; Extemporaneous Speaking LDE; Talent Event; Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE; Parliamentary Procedure LDE; Creed Speaking LDE; and Prepared Public Speaking LDE; Proficiencies - Agribusiness Systems Pathway; Premier Chapter. Also recognizes: Scholarship recipients and Talent finalists. Other features: Band and Chorus performances