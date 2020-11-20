Paige Stuber – FFA National Proficiency Award winner in Agriscience Research/Integrated Systems – knows that research and teaching are noble endeavors.
Stuber received one of 45 FFA National Proficiency Awards announced at the 93rd Annual National FFA Convention.
A student at the University of Minnesota, Stuber plans to become an ag teacher and FFA advisor. She has big expectations for herself and her future students.
“I had some experiences during my senior year of high school as a teaching assistant for the ag classes, a student advisor for the Fish and Wildlife CDE (Career and Leadership Development Events) team and even being an Agriscience Fair mentor,” she said. “I ultimately want to share the dynamic story of agriculture with future generations through teaching.”
Stuber attended the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture High School in Vadnais Heights, Minn. This K-12 charter school prepares urban and suburban students for careers that benefit from a strong foundation in the agrisciences. Students also complete all academic requirements of traditional district schools.
With help from her science teachers and FFA advisors, Stuber started working on a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) when she was in the ninth grade.
The SAE is considered one of three parts of a successful agriculture education program, with the other two parts being classroom instruction and FFA. Students who conduct an SAE and keep good records of their progress are eligible for awards at the local, state and national level.
“This award focuses on my research journey as a whole over the past several years, including increases in roles, responsibilities and management decisions; handling and overcoming research challenges; skill development and growth; and how these experiences will impact my future,” she said. “To apply for this award, I submitted a 28-page application.”
In addition to the National Proficiency Award competition, Stuber also participated in the Minnesota and National FFA Agriscience Fair, an annual competition for students who have completed a scientific research agriscience project. Findings are presented to judges with a report and presentation board. State winners may submit their projects for national judging and the top 10 projects become national finalists.
All three of Stuber’s research projects competed at the state level. Two of her projects earned her trips to the national agriscience competition.
Three projects
Stuber was encouraged to focus her SAE on something she enjoyed. She loves eating dairy products (like many of us) and decided to ask non-traditional questions about milk.
“Being a first-generation, completely suburban FFA member and getting these experiences that support the dairy industry and the agricultural industry, has just been incredible,” she said.
She completed three projects focused on milk.
As a freshman, Stuber studied the potential of using milk protein to make bioplastics. Bioplastic is biodegradable compared to petroleum-based plastic.
“My research focused on casein bioplastics, basically bioplastics made from a special protein found in mammal milk,” she said.
After determining that casein protein could be engineered into bioplastic, she decided to conduct an experiment comparing cow’s milk to goat’s milk.
She heated the mammals’ milk to a pre-determined temperature and then added an acid to create the bioplastic.
Her results showed that temperatures affected the amount of bioplastic created with each type of milk, but cow’s milk produced significantly more bioplastic than goat’s milk.
As a sophomore, Stuber knew that the milk in her experiment was pasteurized using a low-temperature (LT) method. She wondered if she would achieve similar results using raw cow’s milk or conversely, milk that was pasteurized using high-temperature methods.
“Along with the LT pasteurized milk from Autumnwood Farm, I was graciously provided raw milk from the Berning Family Dairy Farm in Wright County,” she said.
She also tested high-temperature short-time and ultra-high-temperature pasteurized milk.
Her results showed that pasteurized milk produced more casein bioplastic than raw milk. The low-temperature method produced more casein bioplastic than milk that was pasteurized using higher temperatures.
As a junior, Stuber turned her attention to consumers’ viewpoints of dairy and milk. This study focused on evaluating consumers’ preferences toward dairy milk and non-dairy milk alternatives by surveying individuals age 14 and older.
She was hoping to find out if consumers understood the differences between these products.
Her research found that 60 percent of respondents did not find it confusing to differentiate animal-based milk and plant-based milk alternatives. She also found that only 36 percent of participants felt it necessary to label plant-based milk-alternatives as something other than “milk.”
Success!
All three of Stuber’s research projects competed at the Minnesota FFA Agriscience Fair, with her sophomore and junior year projects competing at the National Agriscience Fair.
While she was working on these research projects, Stuber also completed her proficiency application for Outdoor Recreation. In 2019, she won the Minnesota proficiency award, and received a silver ranking at the national competition.
Moving to the future
Because of her national awards, she can no longer compete in the Agriscience Research-Integrated Systems award or the Outdoor Recreation award through FFA.
However, she is developing an Education Supervised Agricultural Experience. She’s hoping to compete for the Agricultural Education Proficiency Award in 2021.
Stuber is also on track to earn her American FFA Degree in a couple of years.
Her journey as an FFA member will end when she receives her American FFA Degree (earned by less than 1 percent of members).
Her plans include joining the National FFA Alumni and Supporters while she develops a career as a high school ag teacher and FFA advisor.
“I might have the opportunity to teach my future students about agriscience and help them embark on their own agriscience journey,” she said.
Thank you
Grateful for all of those who helped her, Stuber asked to include the following message:
“The 2020 National FFA Convention provided me with an amazing moment…one that I will always cherish. I’m so incredibly blessed and grateful to those who helped me on my journey and made this moment possible. Thank you National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation, Minnesota FFA Association and Minnesota FFA Foundation, and Minnesota Grain and Feed Association for sponsoring the Agriscience Research-Integrated Systems proficiency award area. Thank you dairy farmers, especially, Berning Family Dairy Farm and Autumnwood Farm, whose milk I used in my casein bioplastic research. Thank you to my science teachers, Mr. Dan Kurkiewicz and Mr. Brady Jones, for teaching me how to create and develop my research. This moment would not be possible without your guidance and support. Thank you, to my FFA Advisor, Ms. Haely Leiding, for believing in me, encouraging me, and occasionally pushing me out of my comfort zone because you knew I would rise to the challenge. Thank you, Mom, for all of your love and support. Thank you, God, for all of your blessings!” Jeremiah 29:11.
Here is what her advisor, Ms. Leiding, wanted to say about her student:
“Paige is a hardworking and determined FFA member. She always strives for greatness and to make the most of her time as an FFA member. She previously won the Outdoor Recreation Proficiency on the state level, has competed in the National Agriscience Fair and now is on track to use her experiences with a career in agriculture either as a future ag teacher or by communicating on behalf of farmers and agriculture companies. The beauty of FFA is that members are able to choose where their path leads them and as advisors we are able to help them by providing assistance on that journey and leading them in the direction of those opportunities.”
Congratulations to Paige Stuber as well as those in her support system, and the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture and Minnesota FFA!