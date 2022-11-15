Minnesota FFA’ers have impressive showing at 2022 National FFA Convention

One thousand Minnesota FFA members – plus over 150 advisors, parents, and guests – traveled approximately 1,000 miles each to attend the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 26-29.

The investment in travel, hotel stays, and food costs was significant, but the state’s FFA chapters feel it’s well worth it.

“Minnesota has been one of the top states in growth in FFA,” said Ms. Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association interim executive director.

Total Minnesota FFA members in 2022 are similar to the number of students enrolled in FFA before the 1980s farm crises, she added, with almost 13,000 members.

For decades, Minnesota has enrolled about 9,000-10,000 members in FFA.

“Even during COVID, we’ve just seen extraordinary growth,” Rada said, adding that she has recently chartered three new middle school chapters.

The 2023 Minnesota delegation joined more than 69,500 FFA’ers and adults attending the national event.

The convention offered students the opportunity to compete on a national level, receive recognition, participate in service work, learn about agriculture and attend inspiring sessions.

The general sessions were also livestreamed, affording individuals back home the opportunity to follow along as award winners were announced. In addition, the six-member National FFA Officer Team’s farewell addresses were livestreamed. These sessions showed the dedication to service the officer team makes for one year, as well as the emotion they feel when their time comes to an end.

Minnesota’s 2023 national officer candidate, Kyle Thomas of Rockford FFA, advanced to the final round as one of the top 20 candidates.

Selected for the new officer team were: Andrew Seibel (Virginia), President; Jessica Herr (Pennsylvania), Secretary; Ryan Williamson (Texas), Western Region Vice President; McKenna Clifton (North Carolina), Southern Region Vice President; Karstyn Cantrell (Oklahoma), Central Region Vice President; and Gracie Murphy (Illinois), Eastern Region Vice President.

This year’s convention marked the second convention since the conventional hall was shuttered due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Rada thinks the COVID shelter-in-place event allowed instructors and leaders an opportunity to think about what is important to the Minnesota FFA program.

“We focused locally, and FFA has always had that local community impact of having a heart of service,” she said. “COVID allowed us to refocus on what we can do locally to serve others and build those leadership skills in every student.”

With a strong local foundation, FFA regional, state, and national events are thriving.

“We’re starting to see a ‘trickle-up’ effect,” she added. “Now we are celebrating those successes at a state and national level.”

Nine Minnesota FFA members participated in the pre-convention delegate committee process, including state officers: Mackenzie Alberts of Pine Island FFA; Natalie Beckendorf of Renville County West FFA; Noah Erickson of Morris Area FFA; Caidyn Johnson of Fertile Beltrami FFA; Emma Kuball of Waterville Elysian Morristown FFA; and Brynn Lozinski of MACCRAY FFA.

Additional delegates were selected through an application process, including: Mackenzie Kuschel of Sebeka FFA; Alison Murrell of Braham FFA; and Tyler Ratka of ROCORI FFA.

The delegates deliberated issues and presented their resolutions for the National FFA Organization to consider implementing in the following committees: Delegate Voice Equalization; Strengthening Workforce Connection; Conduct Standards Implementation; Agricultural Education Delivery Empowerment; Membership Experience Improvement; and Supervised Ag Experience and Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (AFNR) Alignment.

Minnesota also had 96 recipients of the American Degree.

The National FFA honors members through various levels of degrees, with the American level being the highest, demonstrating the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. Less than 1 percent of FFA members earn the American Degree.

2022 National Chapter Awards Program

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that successfully complete an annual Program of Activities (POA), which includes a series of activities designed to encourage its members to grow as individuals, to work as part of a team, and to serve others. Chapters that receive a national 3-star chapter rating are eligible to compete for the National Model of Innovation, Model of Excellence, and Outstanding Middle School Chapter Awards. Rockford Middle School was also selected as a Model of Innovation Finalist in the Chapter Development Category.

Chapters that received 3-star ratings include: Chatfield, Eden Valley-Watkins, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Princeton, Redwood Valley, Sleepy Eye, Staples-Motley and Tracy Area.

Chapters that received 2-star ratings include: Academy for Sciences and Agriculture, Crookston, Dassel-Cokato, Forest Lake, Mountain Lake, Nevis, Randolph and Thief River Falls. Receiving a 1-star rating was the Plainview-Elgin-Millville FFA chapter.

2022 Agricultural Proficiency Awards Program

Minnesota had 39 students advance as state winners to the national award program. The Minnesota finalists were Fiber and/or Oil Production: Caldyn Huper of United South Central; Landscape Management: Jacob Price of Sleepy Eye; and Small Animal Production and Care: Elise Betcher of Glencoe Silver Lake.

2022 Career Development Participants

The team of Park Rapids earned second place in the National FFA Forestry Career Development Event. Allison Offerdahl earned first place, Hailey Kimball earned fourth place, Kelsey Berghuis earned fifth place, and each earned a cash award. The team, also including Sean Ward, all earned gold rankings.

Jackson County Central FFA earned sixth place in the National FFA Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Career Development Event. Team members included Keenan Ambrose, Joseph Mohr, Zachary Rasmussen and Daniel Stubbe.

Dassel-Cokato FFA earned gold rank at the National FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event.

Marshall FFA earned gold rank at the Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event. Team members included John Boerboom, Mallory Evans, Mary Lanoue and Braxton Seifert.

Martin County West FFA earned gold rank at the Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event. Team members included Brock Lange, Raef Omvig, Jacob Fiala and Kari Matejka.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA earned gold rank at the Nursery Landscape Career Development Event. Team members included Caleb Diers, Mason Glessing, Gracie Ross and Dani Poppler.

Zumbrota Mazeppa FFA earned gold rank at the Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management Career Development Event. Team members were Natalie Celmenson, Ashlyn Miklas, Caryn Miklas and Troy Celmenson.

Career and Leadership Development Events

Winners of the National FFA Career Development Events (CDE) and Leadership Development Events (LDE) were announced during the fifth session of National FFA Convention and Expo.

The Agricultural Communications team from the Staples-Motley FFA chapter earned a bronze rank with team members Camden Anderson, Emery Lorber, Isabella Olander and Kris Taylor.

The Agricultural Issues Forum team from the Chatfield FFA chapter earned a bronze rank with team members Autumn Allen, Tatum Allen, Peyton Berg, Devann Clemens and Brynn Irish.

The Agronomy team from the Chatfield FFA chapter earned a silver rank with team members Ann Borgen, Lillian Hanson, and Josie Koenigs earning a gold ranking and Ramie Johnson earning a bronze ranking individually.

The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team from the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA chapter earned a silver rank with team members Grace Bayerl, Mason Dolly, Gabby Epple, Holly Hughes, Chloe Kieser, Klein Lachermeir and Ellie Swart.

Creed Speaking competitor, Cameron Addington of the Cannon Falls FFA Chapter, earned a bronze ranking.

Dairy Cattle Handler, Brooke Bauer of the Hayfield FFA Chapter, earned a silver ranking.

Employment Skills competitor, Elise Betcher of Glencoe-Silver Lake, earned a silver ranking.

The Environmental and Natural Resources team from Maple River earned a silver ranking with Boden Simon earning a gold ranking, Dylan Doyen and Michael Proehl earning a silver ranking, and Andrew Phelps earning a bronze ranking individually.

Extemporaneous Public Speaking competitor, Haley Mouser of Rockford, earned a bronze ranking.

The Floriculture team from Maple River earned a silver ranking with team members Mathra Price earning gold individually and Bri Burkhardt, Brooke Reuter, and Natalie Wenner earning silver rankings individually.

The Horse Evaluation team from Buffalo earned a silver ranking with team members Faren Bebeau and Melia Fischer earning gold individually and Lily Cooper and Raelynn Mustonen earning bronze rankings individually.

The Livestock Evaluation team from Buffalo earned a silver ranking with team members Gloria Hansen, Cassidy Shute, and Abby VanPelt earning silver individually and Riley Hetzel earning a bronze ranking individually.

The Marketing Plan team from the Buffalo FFA Chapter earned bronze with team members Miriana Eiden, Leah Halderson, and Lilly Gutknecht.

The Milk Quality and Products team from the Royalton chapter earned silver with team members Joseph Achen and Alivia Pyka earning gold individually, Callie Vannurden earning silver, and Macy Wentland earning bronze.

The Parliamentary Procedure team from the Dassel-Cokato FFA Chapter earned silver with team members Ellynn Amundson, John Beasley, Gus Bergquist, Troy Lutgens, Birke Simmons and Dayna Terning.

The Poultry team from the Sleepy Eye chapter earned silver with team members Adam Johnson and Isaac Lendt earning gold individually, Winsten Nienhaus earning silver, and Noah Rossbach earning bronze.

Prepared Public Speaking competitor, Tyler Biss of West Central Area, earned a bronze ranking.

The Veterinary Science team from the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA chapter earned a bronze rank with team members Wyatt Glessing, Emma Kallio, Morgan Marketon and Ale Zimmerman earning bronze individually.

Honorary American FFA Degrees

Receiving Honorary American FFA Degrees were Matt Addington of Cannon Falls; Nanci Lilja of Inver Grove Heights; Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen of Pine City; Keri Sidle of Maple Plain; Mike Johnston of Inver Grove Heights; Bruce Mathiowetz of New Prague; John Roberts of Holdingford; Gretchen Schleper of Upsala; and James Weninger of Howard Lake.

National FFA Agriscience Fair

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members who are interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Minnesota FFA members who participated included Food Products and Processing – Division III: Naamah Myers of the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture as a national finalist; Division IV: Isabel Shumye and Grace Win of the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture as national finalists; Division VI: Reka Suranyi and Imarie Mongomery of the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture as national finalists; Power, Structural, and Technical Systems – Division III: Olivia Noble of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg as a national finalist.

FFA Arts

Anna Bennan of Byron was selected to sing in the 90-member National FFA Chorus.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the 2022 National FFA Convention!

Anyone interested in more information from the 2022 National FFA Convention can go to ffa.org to watch highlights from the event.