Minnesota State FFA Vice President shows FFA is for everyone

Not everyone gets the opportunity join FFA, but Minnesota State FFA Vice President Emilee Xavanourom did and it changed her life.

Now she is working with others to make FFA more welcoming to all races, cultures, and communities.

Born and raised in Mountain Lake, Minn., Emilee learned early in life that her father, One Xavanourom, is Asian. One and his father immigrated from Laos to the United States when One was 19 years old.

Emilee’s mother, Angela Braun, is Caucasian, born and raised in Mountain Lake, and a 1992 graduate from Mountain Lake High School.

“I think for me, because I’m biracial, it was hard to find my place,” Emilee said. “I would be in basketball with mostly Caucasian people, and then on the weekends, I would hang out with people who identified as Asian and Lao.

“It was hard to find my place, where I actually, truly belonged because I was both of them, and never fully one or the other.”

Then she found a place for herself in FFA – a place where she could become the leader she was meant to be. Through agriculture courses in high school, she fell in love with the many aspects of food, fiber, fuel, and feed production. Through FFA, she developed her leadership skills that have so far led to her serving as her chapter president and Minnesota FFA Vice President.

With a goal of becoming an ag teacher, Emilee is completing an internship with University of Minnesota Extension this summer. She also attends University of Minnesota, St. Paul.

Her work with FFA continues.