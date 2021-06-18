Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo returns for second year

Following last year’s very successful inaugural Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo (MYLE), organizers are planning for a repeat in 2021.

MYLE 2021 will be held during two long weekends in July. Beef, sheep, market goats, and rabbit shows will be held July 8-11 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, Minn.

The swine show will be held July 17-19 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Minn.

The livestock competitions for all Minnesota youth age 6-21 will feature many classes in breeding and market divisions, as well as showmanship opportunities.

Swine entries were accepted until June 10, while beef, sheep, market goats and rabbits were accepted until June 15, with June 22 as a final late entry date.

The MYLE entry form and all show details are available at www.mnyouthlivestockexpo.com or by contacting Kent Thiesse, MYLE Overall Show Coordinator, at 507-381-7960.

“These events will be open to the public, so if people want to come and watch the Fairmont portion, July 8-11, or the Jackson part, July 17-19, there should not be any restrictions on people coming to watch the shows,” Thiesse said.

MYLE was originally organized in 2020 by livestock leaders that wanted some type of premier livestock show for youth during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions. Most county fairs were cancelled in 2020, along with the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Beef Expo.

The August 2020 MYLE was very successful with over 1,000 exhibitors, 2,500 entries, and over $190,000 awarded in cash, belt buckles, and other awards.