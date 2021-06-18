Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo returns for second year

Following last year’s very successful inaugural Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo (MYLE), organizers are planning for a repeat in 2021.
MYLE 2021 will be held during two long weekends in July. Beef, sheep, market goats, and rabbit shows will be held July 8-11 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, Minn.
The swine show will be held July 17-19 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Minn.
The livestock competitions for all Minnesota youth age 6-21 will feature many classes in breeding and market divisions, as well as showmanship opportunities.
Swine entries were accepted until June 10, while beef, sheep, market goats and rabbits were accepted until June 15, with June 22 as a final late entry date.
The MYLE entry form and all show details are available at www.mnyouthlivestockexpo.com or by contacting Kent Thiesse, MYLE Overall Show Coordinator, at 507-381-7960.
“These events will be open to the public, so if people want to come and watch the Fairmont portion, July 8-11, or the Jackson part, July 17-19, there should not be any restrictions on people coming to watch the shows,” Thiesse said.
MYLE was originally organized in 2020 by livestock leaders that wanted some type of premier livestock show for youth during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions. Most county fairs were cancelled in 2020, along with the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Beef Expo.
The August 2020 MYLE was very successful with over 1,000 exhibitors, 2,500 entries, and over $190,000 awarded in cash, belt buckles, and other awards.
Perhaps the greatest accomplishment was keeping all attendees safe through careful COVID-19 planning, which included minimal social contact.
“Some of the youth continued to show last year throughout the nation, but for many, MYLE was the big wrap up,” Thiesse said.
With COVID restrictions being relaxed in 2021, this year’s event is less a season-ending show and more a “preview” show that will help youth prepare themselves and their livestock for showing competitively through the next few months.
Organizers are planning to hold the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Beef Expo, as well as most county fairs as scheduled in 2021.
New this year at MYLE is a beef cow/calf division. Youth have the option of showing the pair, as well as showing the calf in another division.
A one-day rabbit show has been added on July 10, 2021, at the Martin County Fairgrounds.
Entry fees are as follows: beef - $60 per head; dairy steers - $60 per head; swine - $50 per head; sheep - $35 per head; goats - $35 per head; and rabbits - $10 per head. After paying for expenses, the entries are used for premiums for the youth, Thiesse said. Sponsorships and donations are very important to help cover expenses and for added awards and prize money for the youth exhibitors, he added.
“The MYLE show relies heavily on sponsorships and donations,” Thiesse reminded.
A year ago, MYLE donations were very generous. This year, with the return of the Minnesota State Fair and other shows, donors have many other opportunities for sponsorships, which makes it more challenging to collect the needed funds to run MYLE.
“A lot of the long-time supporters of the 4-H auctions, at county fairs, and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Purple Ribbon 4-H Auction want to continue those traditions,” he said. “We’ve been pleased with the donations that we’ve received so far for MYLE, but we certainly would hope to generate a few more donations and sponsorships before the July MYLE dates.”
To learn more about MYLE, please visit www.mnyouthlivestockexpo.com. You’ll find information about showing livestock, as well as participation in showmanship, and a schedule of events. There’s also a form to fill out when giving a donation for those who are so inclined. Please also feel free to contact Kent Thiesse, MYLE Overall Show Coordinator, at 507-381-7960.
About the cover: MYLE 2021 beef, sheep, market goats, and rabbit shows will be held July 8-11 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, Minn. The swine show will be held July 17-19 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Minn. Photo used by permission of the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo. Photo by Empire Imagery.