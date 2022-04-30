MN FFA holds first in-person state convention after two years of COVID

After two long years of virtual events, 3,500 youth from 187 schools gathered in Minneapolis/St. Paul for the 2022 Minnesota FFA State Convention.

In-person recognition of state award winners, the installation of new 2022-23 officers, and a popular keynote speech by University of Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck helped make this year’s convention a success. Fleck encouraged FFA members to have a “massive vision” for their lives.

“Create the biggest dream for yourself that you possibly can,” Fleck said, referring to his popular mantra, Row the Boat. “As FFA members, you are the future leaders of America. Being a leader comes with an incredible amount of responsibility. ‘Row the Boat’ is meant to be a never-give-up lifestyle. How will you row together as FFA to create a brighter future?”

New officers installed

Leading Minnesota FFA in the year ahead is a new slate of officers from across the state.

They include President Emma Kuball, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; Vice President Natalie Beckendorf, Renville County West; Secretary Makenzie Alberts, Pine Island; Treasurer Brynn Lozinski, MCCRAY; Reporter Caidyn Johnson, Fertile-Beltrami; and Sentinel Noah Erickson, Morris.

“I’m so excited to give back to an organization that’s given so much to me,” Erickson said.

Adding to that sentiment is Caidyn Johnson. “I’m incredibly excited to have some amazing conversations with all of you,” he said.

“I’m so excited for everything this year,” Alberts added.

Star awards

Fifteen students were selected as FFA Star finalists with winners announced during the convention.

Star Farmer for 2022 is Taylor Lacek of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton FFA. Taylor has grown her cow herd from 9 to 27 head.

“My responsibilities have grown tremendously since 2016 when I started,” she said. “Some management decisions I make on a daily basis include nutrition, genetics, and health of my herd.”

Star in Agribusiness is William Bugbee of Paynesville FFA. Bugbee works at his family-owned resort, Bug-Bee Hive Resort, where he re-invented their watercraft rental company. Under the name, Water Ready Rentals, Bugbee purchased four new pontoons that he rents to resort guests and community members.

Star in Production Placement is Kyle Hagen, Glencoe-Silver Lake FFA. He began working on Hagen Farms as a farm assistant in seventh grade.

“When I first started my Supervised Ag Experience, I had little knowledge about diagnostics and repair, as well as how to operate machinery,” he said. “I am now capable of operating all equipment on the farm and am routinely servicing, diagnosing, and repairing equipment independently.”

Star in Agriscience is Colton Converse of Staples-Motley FFA.

Charted

With the theme “Thrive,” Minnesota FFA celebrated the accomplishments of students throughout their three-day convention. Minnesota FFA currently has 15,000 members – the highest membership since the 1980s. Nineteen FFA chapters were recognized for chartering during the past three years.

Teach Ag

Twenty youth signed letters of intent to become ag teachers at this year’s Minnesota FFA State Convention.

Staples-Motley FFA Wins Premier Chapter award

Eighteen chapters from Minnesota received gold rankings for their National Chapter Award applications. The Minnesota state finalists for the top-ranking chapter were Staples-Motley, Sleepy Eye, and Chatfield. Staples-Motley FFA was awarded the 2022 Premier Chapter and was also honored earlier in the day with the Agricultural Literacy award, supported by Minnesota Ag in the Classroom.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Receives Land of Service award

The Minnesota FFA Land of Service award is annually given out to one chapter that has done an incredible amount of volunteer work. The winner is determined by calculating the economic impact of every hour volunteered. This year, the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Chapter contributed the equivalent of $96,179.80 to their local community.

Retiring State Officer Team

Minnesota FFA State Vice President Wyatt Halvorsen delivered his retiring address, “Authentic Integrity,” in the fifth and final session of the convention.

Retiring Minnesota FFA State President Emily Matejka presented her address, “Great Expectations,” encouraging members to let go of outside expectations to embrace their own truth.

“We’ve all had those moments where we feel the pressure to meet endless expectations. We all have those preconceived notions about what the future ‘should be,’” Matejka said. “When we focus on this ‘should be,’ we lose sight of what ‘could be.’ Instead of focusing on the expectations of others, set the expectation for yourself to pursue the aspirations that bring you joy.”

