If there were young people disappointed about social distancing with COVID-19, they didn’t show it at the 93rd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo.
The three-day virtual event offered national awards, inspirational speeches, business meetings, and the selection of officers.
From Oct. 27-29, FFA members, advisors, and FFA advocates had the opportunity to watch various sessions online. Award winners were also announced throughout the six general sessions.
Minnesota was represented by seven official delegates who worked and voted on key issues that will impact members, chapters, and associations. These delegates included Minnesota’s 2020-21 Leadership Team: President Ben Olander, Vice President Emilee Xayanourom, Secretary Noah Richert, Treasurer Elaina Knott, Reporter Anna Euerle, Sentinel Laney Swiers, and Region VIII FFA President Nicole Koziolek. They participated in the first ever virtual delegate sessions.
The National FFA Officer Team served as masters of ceremony throughout the event, and gave inspirational farewell speeches. This team included: President Kolesen McCoy, Ohio; Secretary Kourtney Lehman, Oregon; Southern Region Vice President Yomar Roman, Puerto Rico; Central Region Vice President Mamie Hertel, Montana; and Eastern Region Vice President Tess Seibel, Virginia.
Farewell speech
The first to give her farewell speech was Tess Seibel, who spoke about changing powerlessness to purposefulness.
“For me, I know I am feeling powerless when I focus on what I can’t control and consumed by questions waiting for answers,” she said. “Maybe that’s true for you too, for all of us.”
We know we are in a powerless state when: 1) our main concern is what we can’t control; and 2) we are frozen by questions that are impossible to answer.
Seibel said it is acceptable to feel powerless for a while and to wait for clarity. Eventually, we have to decide if we are going to continue to feel powerless or choose to live differently. To live with purpose, she said, isn’t about having all of the answers, but is rather about taking action even though all of the answers aren’t there.
When someone moves from powerlessness to purposefulness, the main concern changes from what can’t be controlled to what can be. We ask, “What can I do, right here and right now?”
“Purposeful means those big questions still exist, but we don’t wait for answers before taking action,” she said. “We can’t change everything, but we can change something. We realize that the power has been with us all along.”
FFA Convention is for all
The National Officer Team welcomed “Friends, family, members and supporters – everyone in between,” to the first ever Virtual National FFA Convention. For some members and supporters, it is the first time they have witnessed the annual event.
President McCoy said the team was thrilled to celebrate the many wins FFA has experienced in 2020.
“Enjoy this time, and as we tune in, begin to feel the excitement build up,” he said. “You have all made every moment come to life, and now let’s get ready to make history, FFA.”
Among those greeting FFA’ers was Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who sent his message over the internet.
“I’m glad you all are making the effort to gather together virtually through this time of social distancing – the 9erd National FFA Convention and Expo. I’m going to miss it in person, but I’m glad nonetheless that you are experiencing the FFA family virtually this year,” Perdue said.
The Secretary said he cares deeply about the heritage and legacy of FFA. He’s met many FFA members over the years, and he encourages young people to have an impact on their communities.
“You can do it right now by your leadership and the example you set and by the work you are already doing to help others. You can do anything you set your mind and your heart to do,” he said. “Our farmers, ranchers, producers and all Americans are facing new challenges caused by the effects of COVID-19. Moving forward, we need our young people to step up to help strengthen the ag community like never before.”
Things are difficult for many people, but believing in yourself and your cause can help people succeed. With tools like the internet, citizens can increase their productivity despite challenges.
Perdue said he has faith in FFA members and calls them the “next generation leaders in the ag industry and America.” He expects U.S. agriculture will become more productive and innovative in the future because of going through COVID-19.
“America is at its best when it’s tested, and you’re the generation that will be the innovators, creating and making America a better place for your children and grandchildren,” he said. “You make me feel good about agriculture being safe in the hands of the next generation.”
For a complete list of all of the winners from the 93rd National FFA Convention, visit https://www.ffa.org/2020-awards-results, and congratulations to all of the young people involved in FFA!