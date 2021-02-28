Problem solving through COVID is major FFA accomplishment

Modeled after the ever-changing ag industry, FFA has always developed leaders that know how to adapt.

The 93-year-old FFA has faced many challenging experiences in the past – from the Dust Bowl, to serving as essential workers during WWII, to the 1980s Farm Crisis.

The 2020-21 school year with COVID-19 ranks high among these challenging experiences. The 10,000 members of Minnesota FFA (700,000 members in the National FFA) rarely met in person because of the pandemic’s social distancing requirements.

FFA had to bend, but it didn’t break.

Instead, the youth group embraced technology plus good old hard work. They problem solved to help students complete their career development and individual goals.

In this interview with Minnesota Farm Guide, Minnesota FFA President Ben Olander talks about ways the state organization has changed and adapted through this past year.

Q: Ben Olander, thanks for talking with me. Where are you located?

A: I’m from Staples, but right now I am studying at the University of Minnesota Crookston, majoring in ag business and agronomy with a minor in finance.

I’m on campus in my dorm room right now. It’s a little bit cold, but I'm on campus (outside temperature was about -20 degrees). This semester I am taking two in-person classes and I have four classes online.

Q: What was it like a year ago to be running for president of the Minnesota FFA and facing the unknowns of COVID-19?

A: Normally our convention is one of the last weeks of April, but because of what happened with COVID-19, it was moved back to come up with some virtual content.