Randolph High School FFA holds annual tractor parade

The 18th annual Randolph FFA tractor parade, Minnesota’s largest tractor parade, pays tribute to the start of the crop growing season each year. This year’s parade is scheduled for April 9.

“Our annual tractor parade is to kick off the fieldwork for farmers each year,” said Liz Reinardy, Randolph FFA reporter and high school senior. “It’s mainly just an event where our FFA and community members can all come together, see each other, and just support the FFA.”

The 2020 parade was cancelled because of the COVID-19 Stay Safe MN Plan. This year, organizers moved the starting location from the school parking lot to the Randolph FFA Alumni Tractor Pull site, located at Tom Otte’s and adjacent to River Country Cooperative.

With expectations for more than 100 tractors, the new site allows for social distancing. It’s also the location of the Randolph FFA Alumni and Supporters Association annual Truck and Tractor Pull held in August.

“Both Mr. Otte and River Country Co-op are big supporters of the FFA, so that’s where we’ll start and we’re going to do a typical parade route,” Reinardy said.

Led by Randolph-Hampton Fire District firetrucks, this year’s parade is dedicated to Carter Nicolai, who passed away one year ago at 10 years of age. He lost his life in an ATV accident, and the students wanted to use the parade as a memorial to him. Carter was known throughout Randolph because he was very sick when he was 4 years old. He required a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy and other treatments, and ultimately overcame aplastic anemia.