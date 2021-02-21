Renville County West HS finds greenhouse niche with plant sales

RENVILLE, Minn. – When Mrs. Jill Grams, the ag teacher at Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart (BLHS) High School, was considering a greenhouse, she asked for help from Mr. Jason Stewig, the ag teacher at Renville County West (RCW).

Located 30 miles west of BLHS, RCW has operated a greenhouse for the past 12 years or so. It started back in 2007, when RCW science teacher Brenda Holm asked Darrel Refsland, Stewig’s predecessor, if the FFA chapter would be interested in her family’s greenhouse. After working with the Holms family for a year, the greenhouse was moved near the school’s athletic field and set up for use.

The first years were challenging with the greenhouse needing a lot of propane heat to grow plants from seedling plugs. The plastic roof only kept the plants about 10 degrees warmer at night than the temperature outside.

So in the 11 years that Stewig has been at RCW, the greenhouse has evolved to focus on selling nursery or bedding plants, as well as designing and planting customers’ decorative planters.

“We do a pretty good business every year,” Stewig said. “The youth have saved up a little bit of money, so when we open it, we don’t have to borrow money to get plants and things that we need.”

Students are in charge of ordering plants from a large commercial greenhouse located near Monticello, Minn. The plants arrive about two weeks before the annual plant sale is held. Just a small amount of propane is needed to keep the plants healthy in May.