Roberts makes ‘stars’ of dairy heifers in school classrooms

The world of dairy production can seem daunting and foreign to young people, so farmers like Paige Roberts are helping schools teach the story of dairy.

Roberts, who is 29, just spent the 2021-22 school year “communicating” for three heifer calves that became part of many Minnesota schools.

A herdsperson at Jer-Lindy Farms, of Brooten, Minn., Roberts shared stories, pictures, and videos of each calf on the farm through Discover Dairy’s Adopt-A-Cow program.

Adopt-A-Cow is a free, nationwide program that connects local dairy farmers with K-12 classrooms, allowing them to “adopt” a calf on the farmer’s dairy farm. Each classroom receives an e-mail with information about their adopted calf by the end of October. Photos and official adoption certificates are mailed out in November.

Classrooms know the heifer calf’s name, when she was born, where she lives, and how a farmer takes care of her.

Children are encouraged to write to the dairy farmer.

Throughout the school year, the dairy farmer sends updates about the adopted calf and the happenings on their farms.

During the 2021-2022 school year, seven dairy farmers from the Midwest Dairy region connected with over 3,500 classrooms and 74,000 students.

“Telling the story of agriculture is something I take to heart,” Roberts said. “I didn’t grow up on a dairy farm, so I understand where people are coming from when they don’t know what goes into the gallon of milk at the store.”

Roberts has been employed with Jer-Lindy Farm for seven years. She manages the daily health of the cows, vaccinations, and working with the calves.

She keeps close contact with their veterinarian and is a part of the morning milking team.

“I also get to work in our on-farm creamery (Redhead Creamery) a few times a week where we turn about 10 percent of our milk into artisan cheese,” she said.

In addition, she helps give farm tours to the public and that has become her favorite part of her job. The Adopt-A-Cow program was a natural next step.

During the school year, Roberts shared updates about three calves – Alexa, Alljoy, and Caroline – with 415 classes and over 11,000 students in Minnesota. All three calves were born the same week in early fall.

Once a month, she answered a short questionnaire about each calf and gave an update of their life on the farm, along with video. Discover Dairy handled all aspects of getting the updates and videos to the classrooms. The Adopt-A-Cow program is written for in-classroom learning but is adaptable to other youth groups.

“There was no financial obligation on our end and Discover Dairy provided us with a stipend to help cover the cost of our time, which as farmers we all know is extremely valuable,” she said.

“I knew before the program even started what was needed and when. We tried to make the Christmas update a little fun by putting some reindeer horns on the calves. The biggest task was creating a short farm introduction video. In the end, that was even very simple as we just recorded what was needed and Discover Dairy put it all together into the final product for us,” she added.

Roberts is widening the view of who a farmer is and how women have large roles for dairy farm success.

“It’s a good way to show kids that farmers are not just the old man in the overalls,” Roberts said. “Women can oversee the farm if they want to. Anyone can. If someone wants to farm, they should.”

Intended for traditional classrooms, homeschools, after school programs, library programs, museums and kid’s centers, Adopt-A-Cow applications are now accepted for the 2022-23 school year. Visit discoverdairy.com/adopt-a-cow/ to learn more.

Discover Dairy is an initiative of the Center for Dairy Excellence and Undeniably Dairy, and funded in part by the Dairy Excellence Foundation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.