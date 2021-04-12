‘Worth It!’: Minnesota FFA Convention to be held virtually April 19-23

The Minnesota FFA Convention is coming April 19-23, virtually.

This year’s event uses interactive digital, video and in-person experiences to bring the convention to FFA students in their own school districts.

With access to technology unheard of one year ago, the state officer team is offering a virtual event that goes beyond watching a computer screen.

“In an ideal world, we would all be together, but we made the decision a month or two ago that we were still not going to be in a place to reliably plan a safe in-person convention,” said Ms. Juleah Tolosky, FFA executive director, in a recent phone interview. “So our focus shifted to doing a virtual event again this year, but instead of just passively participating like last year, there will be significantly more opportunities to interact virtually and in the classroom, as well.”

State FFA officers and leaders are hoping to connect Minnesota’s 11,000-plus FFA members by serving as the center of a “spider web” of sorts that brings everyone together.

A “Convention in the Classroom Guide” has been sent to all FFA chapters to make the 2021 Convention worthwhile for participation during the school day.

This year’s events include election of the 2021-22 state officer team, recognition of top award winners, remarks from the current officer team, and lots of individual and classroom activities.

Each day begins with a 35-minute session hosted by the state officers. There will be opening ceremonies, as well as retiring addresses.