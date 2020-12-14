2020 Minnesota Cattle Industry convention held virtually

Maple Plain – Nearly 120 cattlemen, cattlewomen, and cattle industry members gathered virtually, for the 2020 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention. Although virtual, this policy and educational event featured a variety of speakers to give cattlemen and women an update of the beef industry as 2020 ends and a brief look into 2021.
“Despite the beautiful weather and the 2020 convention being held virtually, the attendance and participation we had over the two day convention shows the dedication our members have toward the beef industry in Minnesota,” said newly elected President, Grant Breitkreutz.
Convention began Thursday evening with the 2020 “Cattlemen’s Educational Series,” where attendees were updated on leverage points in the Minnesota cow/calf industry and key economic signals of MN Beef Production from Dr. Eric Mousel and Dr. Alfredo DiCostanzo of the University of Minnesota. Brad Kooima, President and Brooker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading, concluded the evening with discussion of cattle marketing and an outlook into the coming year. The Cattlemen’s Educational Series was sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, and The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
During Friday’ convention kickoff, Katie Davis was awarded the 2020 “Industry Service Award” for her selfless and devoted effort to go above and beyond her duties during the transition of Directors at the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association during one of the association’s most challenging times. The recipient of the 2020 “Minnesota Cattlemen of the Year Award” was Krist Wollum for his lifetime dedication to the Minnesota beef industry and the association. Krist has selflessly served at FarmFest since the inception as well as hold various leadership positions within the association, including becoming the first second-generation President.
Convention kickoff concluded with keynote speakers Alisa Harrison and Bridget Wasser of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Alisa is the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Bridget is the Senior Executive Director, Product Research and Education at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Alisa and Bridget gave an update on beef demand and promotion through the COVID-19 pandemic and what is predicted for 2021.
During the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention, members heard from MSCA Legislative Consultant Bruce Kleven and Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Ethan Lane on state and national election outcomes, what that means for the beef industry and policy wins over the past years. The membership also approved renewing policy and the addition of policy covering issues of local meat processing, CAFOS, the Green New Deal and petroleum.
The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association newly elected leadership team includes: Grant Breitkreutz of Redwood Falls, MN as President; Mark Pankonin of Lamberton, MN as President-Elect; Jake Thompson of Barnsville, MN as Vice President; Angie Ford of Slayton, MN as Feeder Council Chairman and Rachel Gray of Blackduck, MN as Cow/Calf Council Chairman. Newly appointed Regional Directors include Ben Kleinwatcher, of Strandquist, MN as Region 1 Director; Eric Mousel from Jacobson, MN as Region 2/3 Director; Ralph Hanneken of Royalton, MN as Region 5 Director; Russ Penning from Wilmont, MN as Region 7 Director and Amanda Armstrong as Region 9 Director.
For more information about the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association or the 2020 Annual Convention, contact Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director, Allison VanDerWal, at allison@mnsca.org or visit their website www.mnsca.org.
About the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association
The Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association (MSCA) is a membership-based organization that represents cattle farmers and individuals who are part of the cattle community in Minnesota.
