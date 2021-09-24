Adaptive grazing offers steady feed in 2021

BRANDON, Minn. – On a beautiful September day – the kind of day where neither man nor beast belongs inside – Jack Schouweiler’s cows rest quietly on a grassy knoll.

Their stomachs are filled up with grass, alfalfa, and clover, so all there is to do is chew their cuds and soak up sunshine until it’s time for milking.

On this poetic September day, the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) and the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program (DGA) are holding a pasture walk at Jack’s farm. The event is hosted by Angie Walter, SFA/DGA Central Minnesota education coordinator. The purpose of the pasture walk is for graziers, dairy farmers, and interested others to connect and share experiences.

Jack is 22 and in his first year as a full-time dairy farmer. He’s milking about 70 organic cows at two locations – eventually all the cows will be at his farm.

He puts in 18-hour days, but so far, his farm is successful.

Involved with SFA and DGA, Jack is mentored by and is farming in partnership with Master Dairy Grazier Ben Wagner. Together, Ben and Jack are running about 440 acres of cropland and organic pasture, plus livestock.

Jack purchased about 40 of Ben’s organic cows in 2020, as well as Robert Wagner’s (Ben’s brother) dairy farm site.

SFA, DGA, and other private and government groups helped him apply for cost-sharing programs.

According to the DGA, Jack is “leveraging Environmental Quality Incentives Program assistance from NRCS and Clean Water Funds from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.”