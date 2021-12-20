Bedding is an expense, but so worth it in winter

HINCKLEY, Minn. – A little bedding can go a long way in improving cattle feed efficiency by reducing maintenance energy requirements.

Northern calves that are weaned in early winter will do much better if they can lay in cornstalks, wheat straw, or other bedding, said Zach Smith, Ph.D., speaking at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention in early December.

Smith is an assistant professor in the South Dakota State University Department of Animal Science. He’s also the faculty supervisor of the Ruminant Nutrition Center of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station in Brookings, S.D., since July of 2018.

From Jan. 15, 2019, to July 17, 2019, 240 English and Continental beef steers were involved in the study. The steers weighed an average of 805 pounds each.

The steers were allotted 30 concrete open pens with 8 steers per pen. The only difference in the pens was bedding or no bedding.

Bedding was defined as enough material so that all eight steers could lay down out of the manure. Bedding times varied from daily to every few days depending on weather conditions.

The temperature for the first 36 days of the study averaged 5 degrees, with a wind chill of just under 0 degrees.

Anecdotally, the steers that didn’t receive bedding in cold or wet conditions didn’t lay down or huddle together like the steers that received bedding, Smith said.

“The cattle that weren’t bedded just spent time standing,” he said. “They weren’t going to lay in the manure.”