Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm

Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D.

Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four owned and 13 leased, in central Missouri. On those farms/ranches, the Judys raise grass genetic South Poll cows, cow/calf pairs, bred heifers, bulls and stockers.

“If we can mimic nature and try and stay out of Mother Nature’s way as much possible, our land is healthier, our water is healthier, our animals are healthier, and we’re going to build soil, regenerate these farms, and have a good quality of life,” Judy said.

When Greg and his wife, Jan, started out ranching, they didn’t own any land.

“We were both working in town and there’s nothing wrong with working in town,” he said.

However, Judy was passionate about raising cattle and his goal was to work on the ranch full-time.

“We started leasing land and I read an article that said, ‘Your sole purpose should not be to own the land, but to control it.’ That was a light bulb moment for me,” he explained.

They lived in a rural area with a significant amount of idle land around them. Many of the landowners purchased the land as an investment but weren’t able to take care of it. Acre by acre, the Judys began renting that land to use for pastureland for their cow herd.

The Judys were able to take land that was not in the best condition and improve the grass for grazing. They began with inexpensive cows and managed them for profit.

But in the ranch’s beginnings, the Judys were selling beef piecemeal and it was labor-intensive. Instead of focusing on rotational grazing management – moving cows from paddock to paddock – they were out selling beef pound by pound.

And that wasn’t what made Judy happy.

“I love being out with the cows. My favorite time of my day is moving those animals,” he said.

A friend convinced him to not sell piecemeal, but to look at the whole system.

“What he told me is that if I focused on my grazing management, I would do a better job. If I put all the cattle together, I could grow a lot more grass. If I grew more grass, I could increase our stocking rate,” Judy explained. “I saw I was going to run out of grass because I had farms over here and I had farms over there and they were all separated by a mile or two of gravel roads. My friend said, ‘Just combine the pastures. The cows have four legs. Make them walk.’ That was a big one for me, so we put all our animals together and we walk them.”

While Judy said producers face many challenges as owners of cattle, they need to be able to make a living off the farm/ranch.

“We dohave some challenges in front of us, but if we can’t make a living on the land, we aren’t going to be on it. We need to embrace making a profit on our farms,” he said.

Today, the Judys’ grazing management revolves around moving their cattle on land that looks like it did “thousands of years ago.”

They allow cows to eat a certain amount of grass and then move to another paddock so the grass can rest and recover.

“In the livestock business, the greatest tool that you have in your toolbox is rest (for grass). That’s one of them. The other one is animal impact,” he said. “You really need to focus on your blades of grass, whether it’s a clover, a grass bite, or a weed.”

Judy explained it takes grass to grow grass, and cows should not be allowed to take the grass down to the ground. When that happens, there is bare ground.

“You need to keep this ground from getting heated up. When the sun hits the ground, it dries it out. It kills a level of soil. Ninety percent of soil life resides in the top three inches of your soil profile,” he said. “If you take all that cover off and that ground heats up, it is not going to grow back quickly. It takes grass to grow grass, so leaving some behind is not a bad thing.”

The Judys have farm tours, and people always notice how much grass there is growing – even after the cows graze. But they only allow cows to take one bite of grass.

“Look at it this way. If this is your grass blade and you take less than 50 percent of that – we call it ‘one bite and leave’ – now the grass can rest and regrow. We’ll let them take the top and turn them onto fresh pasture,” he said.

In the new pasture, cows will always go after the top of the plant because it is palatable and it has a lot of energy in it.

“If you leave the cows there on the second day, they have taken more than 50 percent. Now they’re down on the ground. That is called the ‘candy and the wrapper,’” he said.

A good rule of thumb is: the faster the plants are growing, the faster producers can move their cows. When plant growth slows down, cattle rotation needs to slow down, too.

While every year is different, Mother Nature is still in control.

“Some years, we may not be able to grow all the grass we want. And some years, we may get more rain than we like,” he said.

Last year, there was a drought in the Northern Plains and parts of the Upper Midwest.

“Last year, you had a major drought; now this year, I’m looking around, you’ve got grass, you had some pretty good moisture. That’s just the way it is in the ranching business,” Judy said. “Some years you get rain and some years, like this year in Texas and southern Missouri, it just burns up.”

Ranchers that focus on grazing management are the ones who will make it during dry conditions.

“We don’t till. The only tillage equipment we have is these animals. Ruminant animals – cattle – those are tools,” he said. “It’s the cows’ feet. They have a hoof and every time that cow steps, she is busting some of that organic matter down on the ground.When cows graze on a plant, they leave that residue on the tip of the plant and it's like a steroid shot to it. It makes it grow back nicer, better, quicker.”

In order to set up grazing management and to be able to utilize the cattle as tools, Judy said a good perimeter fence is needed. Secondly, an electric fence is needed so the cows will eat a limited amount of the forage, weeds or plants in front of them, and then they need to move to another paddock. Third, good quality water is a must.

“You have to have electric fence so you can rotate your cattle. You also have to have quality water. Animals are 85 percent water, and they need good quality water,” Judy explained. “It can’t be a pond – it can’t be muddy. Animals should not be forced to walk into mud to get a drink of water.”

In the fall, Judy moves his cows back to the northern farm. He drives a four-wheeler and the cows, in one herd, come at a quick pace behind him.

“We haven’t done anything to our farms; we’ve just brought animals onto the place. And we rotate them,” he said.

Judy reminded producers that most of all they should use their labor resources so they can have family time.

“Don’t take away from your family time. Family is number one, so make sure what you do on the farm is sustainable. It brings quality of life,” he said.

Judy said when producers focus on livestock ownership, they should also focus on helping young people that are just starting out.

“Focus on owning the animals. I’ve got a young man here, Isaac. He’s my farm manager. Isaac was an intern for a year and a half. Now he’s a farm manager. Isaac owns animals,” Judy said. “We’re blessed to have Isaac, and you should bring young people onto your farm. You have to give them some skin in the game. You need to let them have some ownership.”