Cropland Grazing Exchange works in spring as well as fall

After the cold and windy winter, the Cropland Grazing Exchange may provide feed for some cattle to save pastures.
The Cropland Grazing Exchange is located at www.mda.state.mn.us/cge.
Sign up for a free account and you get access to information from those who have livestock that need to graze or have lands available to graze.
Blue points marked with an (L) represent the locations of livestock that are available to be transported. Green points represent potential grazing lands that include cover crops (C), crop residue (R), and pasture (P).
Users with an account can contact other operators via a web-generated e-mail address.
Another potentially helpful website is the Conservation Grazing Map homepage found at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/conservation-grazing-map. This map can help you identify local public lands available for livestock grazing.
Click on the Conservation Grazing Map to find the contact information for land managers in your area.
In addition, to learn more about the potential for grazing livestock on public land, consider contacting The Nature Conservancy, USFWS office, and/or DNR Wildlife Office nearest you.
The website explains that public land grazing opportunities vary greatly across the state and are not available in all areas. In some cases, you may have to bid to graze a certain piece of land. You will need to work closely with the manager of the public land to develop a grazing plan.
“There are opportunities to use these programs in the spring,” said Kelly Anderson, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Ag Marketing and Development.
Anderson’s family uses grazing partnerships to help feed their cattle. Looking out from her home near Glenwood, Minn., on a March day, Kelly still saw 12-foot snow piles pushed up around the yard.
Coupled with drought conditions last summer, the concept of feed shortages is real for the Andersons.
“The sun has some power now,” she said. “It’s below freezing, but it’s still melting out there. It has been a long winter.”
The snow and cold are slow to leave this spring, and that’s kept cattle close to the barn and in feedlots. There could be a tendency to put cattle out as early as possible. Unless it’s a sacrificial pasture, placing cattle out early on drought-stressed grass could hurt the land’s long-term productivity.
Grazing cropland in the fall is a good technique, but grazing grassland in the spring can achieve results like a prescribed burn, to allow native grasses and forbs to thrive.
An added benefit of grazing cattle is that manure adds nutrients back to the soil, a good thing given the high cost of fertilizer in 2022. Each beef cow/calf pair produces about 60 pounds of manure daily. Ten lactating cow/calf pairs weighing 1,000 pounds produces about 600 pounds of manure per day. Each ton of manure produced by the cow/calf contains 11 pounds of nitrogen, 7 pounds of phosphorus, and 10 pounds of potassium.
“The actual concentration of these nutrients in stored manure will be influenced by storage losses and dilution from water…as well as bedding,” according to the Manure Inventory worksheet developed by University of Massachusetts Amherst and available at https://ag.umass.edu/crops-dairy-livestock-equine/fact-sheets/manure-inventory.
“Manure nutrient inventory for a farm is only practical if used in conjunction with proper on-farm management practices including manure storage and handling, application method, correct timing for crop uptake, and nutrient availability of applied manure,” according to the publication.
The more people that are aware of the Cropland Grazing Exchange, the more opportunities to use it or develop those networking opportunities, Kelly said.
Case-in-point: the Andersons hope to graze cattle about 1.5 hours to the north this spring. This is a private agreement with a landowner, but Kelly’s experience with the Cropland Grazing Exchange will help the Andersons manage this opportunity for everyone’s benefit.
“I tell people if this is something you want to take advantage of – grazing public land – this is probably something you should have done last fall, but you may find there may be a land manager that has something ready to go and has an idea of what they want to do. A lot of times they are looking to get cattle out there early up in that Northwest part of the state, in mid- to late-May, because they are targeting smooth brome and blue grass. They must get on top of that real early,” she said.
