Cropland Grazing Exchange works in spring as well as fall

After the cold and windy winter, the Cropland Grazing Exchange may provide feed for some cattle to save pastures.

The Cropland Grazing Exchange is located at www.mda.state.mn.us/cge.

Sign up for a free account and you get access to information from those who have livestock that need to graze or have lands available to graze.

Blue points marked with an (L) represent the locations of livestock that are available to be transported. Green points represent potential grazing lands that include cover crops (C), crop residue (R), and pasture (P).

Users with an account can contact other operators via a web-generated e-mail address.

Another potentially helpful website is the Conservation Grazing Map homepage found at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/conservation-grazing-map. This map can help you identify local public lands available for livestock grazing.

Click on the Conservation Grazing Map to find the contact information for land managers in your area.

In addition, to learn more about the potential for grazing livestock on public land, consider contacting The Nature Conservancy, USFWS office, and/or DNR Wildlife Office nearest you.

The website explains that public land grazing opportunities vary greatly across the state and are not available in all areas. In some cases, you may have to bid to graze a certain piece of land. You will need to work closely with the manager of the public land to develop a grazing plan.