Dairy producers stay attentive to milk prices, programs

Dairy producers received signals it was time to increase milk production, and they did just that.

November 2020 U.S. milk production increased by 3 percent, said Marin Bozic, University of Minnesota assistant professor.

Bozic’s research areas include U.S. dairy policy analysis, and he is a contract economist for the Minnesota Milk Producers Association.

“That (3 percent growth) is an alarm bell, we haven’t seen growth like that in quite a few years,” he said. “Even 2 percent is a red flag. Three percent is an alarm bell for me.”

By summer, he expects the U.S. will have 7 percent more cheese than a year earlier.

The growth in milk production has occurred for a number of reasons.

“We are creating conditions for strong milk growth, the Dairy Margin Coverage, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program money, food purchased,” he said. “That is basically an incentive for people to add cows…

“We are creating conditions today for lower milk prices in the second half of 2021 and 2022,” Bozic continued. “So that is why it is time to take action to protect yourself in those quarters. They are not written anywhere in the COVID relief bill.”

Congress approved a 2020 COVID Relief and Omnibus bill on Dec. 22. The legislation includes $13 billion to address COVID-related impacts on agriculture, along with another $13 billion to support nutrition programs, according to a news release from the American Soybean Association.

According to Bozic, the Emergency Coronavirus Relief Bill includes at least $1.5 billion for food purchases, including produce, dairy and meats.