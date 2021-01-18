Dairy producers stay attentive to milk prices, programs

Dairy producers received signals it was time to increase milk production, and they did just that.
November 2020 U.S. milk production increased by 3 percent, said Marin Bozic, University of Minnesota assistant professor.
Bozic’s research areas include U.S. dairy policy analysis, and he is a contract economist for the Minnesota Milk Producers Association.
“That (3 percent growth) is an alarm bell, we haven’t seen growth like that in quite a few years,” he said. “Even 2 percent is a red flag. Three percent is an alarm bell for me.”
By summer, he expects the U.S. will have 7 percent more cheese than a year earlier.
The growth in milk production has occurred for a number of reasons.
“We are creating conditions for strong milk growth, the Dairy Margin Coverage, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program money, food purchased,” he said. “That is basically an incentive for people to add cows…
“We are creating conditions today for lower milk prices in the second half of 2021 and 2022,” Bozic continued. “So that is why it is time to take action to protect yourself in those quarters. They are not written anywhere in the COVID relief bill.”
Congress approved a 2020 COVID Relief and Omnibus bill on Dec. 22. The legislation includes $13 billion to address COVID-related impacts on agriculture, along with another $13 billion to support nutrition programs, according to a news release from the American Soybean Association.
According to Bozic, the Emergency Coronavirus Relief Bill includes at least $1.5 billion for food purchases, including produce, dairy and meats.
The USDA must conduct a preliminary review of existing programs before offering any new solicitations. Bozic also said the new bill wasn’t clear on how fast the USDA would spend the money or when it would start.
On Jan. 4, USDA Secretary of Ag Sonny Perdue said they would buy $1.5 billion in food for distribution through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The boxes will include fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk, meat products and pre-cooked seafood products.
Hard, semi-firm or semi-soft cheese such as Blue, Brick, Colby, Edam, Gouda, Gruyere, Monterey, Muenster, Parmesan, Provolone and Romano can also be included in the boxes, along with cheddar and other cheeses.
Additional COVID-19 bills are not yet planned.
“By summer, the government incentives to take care of all of that – some new measures, some new additional food boxes, some new COVID-19 bill, that may be gone,” Bozic warned. “Because we will be returning to the regular way of life, hopefully, by the end of summer.”
Associated Press news reports from Jan. 4 said the U.S. had not yet met a goal of 20 million vaccine doses by the end of 2020. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said about 500,000 doses were administered per day during the first week of January. He estimated 4 million doses had been given in the U.S.
He forecast herd immunity possible by the fall of 2021, if 75-80 percent of individuals in the U.S. are immunized. (Dec. 10, 2020, The Harvard Gazette.)
“If you trust Fauci, by summer, you’re going to be on the verge of herd immunity,” Bozic said. “At that point, the systemic factors will go away…We will still have very strong growth in milk production.”
If the pandemic goes away, the strength of the dollar, trade wars, weather and exports will help determine if U.S. milk supply and demand offers dairy farmers a profit.
Bozic recommends dairy farmers continue to follow closely with all government programs designed for their size of operation. In addition, he encourages producers to use risk management tools for income protection in the second half of 2021 and 2022.
He pointed out that in general, protecting against downside risk is cheaper for nearby months and more expensive in future months.
Because of policy-related uncertainty and COVID-related uncertainty, the nearby months are more expensive and the deferred months of risk protection are cheaper or no more expensive than the close months.
“Everything points out that now is the time to look out at more distant hedging for 2021, and potentially for 2022,” he said. “Do plan ahead.”