Despite higher grain costs, feeding cattle could remain profitable

It came as a surprise when corn prices began moving higher after the Iowa Derecho event in August.

Nearby corn futures following the Aug. 10-11 event included – Aug. 13: $3.22; Sept. 13: $3.69; Oct. 13: $3.90; Nov. 12: $4.14; and Dec. 11: $4.20 per bushel.

A dollar increase per bushel of corn has been helpful to many corn producers, and beef feedlots should be okay too with the higher grain prices.

Live cattle futures on Dec. 22 traded at December: $110.50; February: $114.025; April: $118.20; and June: $113.85 per hundredweight.

“As we move to 2021, the fed cattle price will likely continue to be challenged, and yet the aggressiveness of the cattle feedlots buying feeder calves is pressing feeder prices up – which is a good thing for cow/calf operators, but for the cattle feeder or even the yard grower, it is a little bumpy,” said Alfredo DiCostanzo, University of Minnesota beef cattle nutrition and management professor.

Cattle operators will use their own breakeven worksheets to figure out if they can make a finished cattle profit at those prices, but DiCostanzo entered recent prices and figured a minimum of $1.10-$1.12 to breakeven at $4.20 per bushel of corn.

He figured a breakeven for feeders weighing 750 pounds each and purchased for $1.38 per pound. The steers would be fed for 200 days with a finishing weight of 1,450 pounds.

“I think our biggest chance to get to $1.10-$1.15 will be early in the year through April,” he said. “We need easily $1.10 or more to breakeven with some of these feeders.”