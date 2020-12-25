Early preg-checking gives options, pays dividends

Setting up facilities to check pregnancy in cows on pasture is something Eric Mousel suggests for 2021.
The University of Minnesota cow/calf specialist has found almost any size beef cow/calf operation can gain value by preg-checking in late August/early September depending on calving dates.
“Part of the reason to think about these things is cull livestock are not throwaways,” said Mousel in an August 2020 Minnesota Beef Team webinar. For the average cow/calf outfit, cull cows represent 15-25 percent of annual income.
“We need to do a pretty good job of marketing these cattle, because ultimately they have a lot to do with our income.”
If the typical preg-check is in November, historic trends show that cull cow prices for harvesting are generally the lowest in November. Selling just a few months on either side of November – September or March for example – suggests a $10-$15 per cwt bump in price.
About 40 percent of cows are not preg-checked in Minnesota, he suggested.
Done correctly, preg-checking allows operators to better manage their calving season and the subsequent breeding season.
To correctly identify a fetus through palpation, the veterinarian needs cows that are about 30 days pregnant. A seasoned veterinarian can determine the age of fetus based on slip of fetal membranes, placentome development – where the calf is connected to placenta, and calf development, said Dr. Tony Dank, DVM, who participated in the University of Minnesota Beef Team webinar.
“Manual palpation allows accuracy until 7-8 months of gestation,” he said. “If I have to guess 0-9 months, I’m a lot less accurate as opposed to a 2-3-month window.”
Milk and/or blood tests find hormones present during pregnancy early in gestation, but ultrasound provides the most information during the first 90 days of gestation, Dank said.
“I’m able to see the full fetus and development is fairly consistent across breeds,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to be accurate down to the day and detect early pregnancies.”
Mousel pointed out that early pregnancy detection helps cut down on the feed bill. In Minnesota, it’s generally accepted that winter feed costs are about $65 per cow per month. Knowing who is pregnant and an approximate due date can help the operator improve management and make smart decisions about marketing cattle. Waiting until March to find out if a cow is open costs $260-$390 per head.
Knowing when cows are going to calve can also save a lot on the people who are managing the herd, Mousel added, especially if there is inclement weather.
He encourages operators to tighten up the calving window. A 90-120-day calving season is not unusual, and it’s difficult for the many people who have other enterprises to manage that long of a season; as well as off-farm jobs.
Calving distribution in most herds is 63 percent in the first 21 days; 25.4 percent in the second 21 days; 6.5 percent in the third 21 days; and 4.7 percent in the fourth 21 days, he said.
After just two calving cycles, many people have had enough, he said. They’re tired, and it’s hard to stay as focused on herd management.
If cows that settle on the third, fourth or fifth cycle, are allowed to stay in the herd, then those later-born calves will also weigh 100-200 pounds less at weaning compared with early-born calves.
“If you are at 120 days, could you get that down to 90 days, and if you’re at 90 days, could you get that down to 75? Most of us could do that fairly easily, and over time, we can do some things to tighten up that a little bit,” he said.
One method for tightening up the calving season is checking pregnancy while the bulls are still in the pen/paddock/pasture with the cows. This won’t work for palpation because the cow must be bred for at least 30 days, but it does work for ultrasound. With a mobile chute and pasture working facilities, the cows and bulls can run through the chute and can receive deworming before being turned out again.
Then if cows are open, the operator can cull those females right away. Cows that are identified as late-bred but are at a good running age may fit in well for someone else’s operation.
“We need a cow that can get bred early, calve, and get bred again so she calves in the next window,” he said. “The date the cow has her second calf determines how profitable she’s ever going to be for you.”
Operators can also use that early ultrasound time to give the first round of vaccinations or give a round of dewormer, Mousel suggested. In some cases, it may work to start the weaning process.
He encourages operators to talk with a lot of people about various mobile handling facilities and methods for early preg-checking.
“Preg-check is something we can do that is relatively low cost, it really gives us a lot of options to gain some information to make good management decisions,” Mousel said. “The earlier you can do that in the fall, the more options you have to make management decisions that can really put cash in your pocket.”