Early preg-checking gives options, pays dividends

Setting up facilities to check pregnancy in cows on pasture is something Eric Mousel suggests for 2021.

The University of Minnesota cow/calf specialist has found almost any size beef cow/calf operation can gain value by preg-checking in late August/early September depending on calving dates.

“Part of the reason to think about these things is cull livestock are not throwaways,” said Mousel in an August 2020 Minnesota Beef Team webinar. For the average cow/calf outfit, cull cows represent 15-25 percent of annual income.

“We need to do a pretty good job of marketing these cattle, because ultimately they have a lot to do with our income.”

If the typical preg-check is in November, historic trends show that cull cow prices for harvesting are generally the lowest in November. Selling just a few months on either side of November – September or March for example – suggests a $10-$15 per cwt bump in price.

About 40 percent of cows are not preg-checked in Minnesota, he suggested.

Done correctly, preg-checking allows operators to better manage their calving season and the subsequent breeding season.

To correctly identify a fetus through palpation, the veterinarian needs cows that are about 30 days pregnant. A seasoned veterinarian can determine the age of fetus based on slip of fetal membranes, placentome development – where the calf is connected to placenta, and calf development, said Dr. Tony Dank, DVM, who participated in the University of Minnesota Beef Team webinar.

“Manual palpation allows accuracy until 7-8 months of gestation,” he said. “If I have to guess 0-9 months, I’m a lot less accurate as opposed to a 2-3-month window.”