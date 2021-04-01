Keep the crypt closed on Cryptosporidiosis

We want every calf to be healthy, but unfortunately scours can occur.

It is important to keep an eye out for calves with loose stools, so you can intervene early.

Cryptosporidiosis is one of the diseases that sick calves can spread.

In addition, humans can catch Cryptosporidiosis, said Dr. Jeff Bender, UMASH Director, DVM, University of Minnesota. UMASH, or the Upper Midwest Ag Safety and Health Center, is asking livestock producers to use good sanitation to avoid this waterborne disease.

There are many zoonotic intestinal diseases to consider on livestock farms. These include bacteria and parasites.

One of the most recently identified diseases is Cryptosporidiosis or “crypto.”

Discovered in the early 1900s, crypto was considered insignificant until associated with gastrointestinal illness in the early 1980s. It is an acute enteric (intestinal) disease and is generally associated with water.

Crypto protozoa can be classified into two main types: human (Cryptosporidium hominis) and animal-related (Cryptosporidium parvum), Bender said.

Both can cause people of all ages to experience diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. Some people need hospitalization to treat dehydration.

Crypto has an outer shell that makes it tolerant to chlorine, but boiling water kills the protozoa, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In an infected animal, the protected oocysts are shed in the stool. If the infected stool is ingested, crypto can easily spread to other animals in the herd.