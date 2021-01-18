Livestock offers best opportunity for cover crops to pay

Cover crops offer tremendous value to society and landowners in terms of clean water and soil retention.
The farmer, though, who needs to make a profit for their family on that farmland may have a difficult time getting a return on their investment. It takes creativity and a lot of knowledge and experience to make cover crops pay, suggested Alejandro Plastina, Iowa State University Extension economist.
He spoke on the economic drivers of cover crop adoption at the recent virtual Soil Management Summit 2020.
Plastina completed several studies to determine the effectiveness of cover cropping, its impact to the bottom line, and motivations to use cover crops.
He conducted focus groups in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota that included 16 experienced cover crop farmers. The biggest motivation they gave for trying cover crops in the first place was “availability of outside resources.”
Additional motivations to try cover crops included trying to improve soil health, abate soil erosion and reduce fertilizer use. Less common motivations included family tradition, reduction of herbicide use, saving on cash rents and improving water quality.
Motivations to continue using cover crops over the years included abating soil erosion, improving soil health, managing weather risks, reducing fertilizer or herbicide use, deterring environmental lawsuits, gaining outside resources and holding manure in soil.
When Plastina asked these same farmers about their perceived changes in cost and revenue, he learned that cover crops in some cases reduced cost per acre. In other cases, cover crops increased the cost per acre.
For instance, most farmers said they needed to use less nitrogen when they used cover crops. Two farmers in Iowa, though, said they increased the amount of nitrogen they used.
“In terms of cost, it’s very particular to each operation in terms of revenue,” he said.
He noted that about the same number of farmers lost revenue and yield as those who gained revenue and yield from using cover crops. Some methods of gaining revenue from cover crops included grazing cover crops and receiving cost share payments.
Significant increases in cost occurred with the purchase of new equipment, increased insecticide use, and increased management.
Fifteen of the farmers that participated in the focus group were willing to open their financials to Plastina. He determined on average it cost about $20 per acre to purchase cover crop seed and another $20 to plant it. Some farmers spent an additional $2.50 to terminate the crop.
In terms of revenue, farmers received from $10-$11 in cost-share benefits. Some farmers earned an additional $9 per acre from higher yields.
One farmer had livestock in their production mix and obtained feed cost savings grazing cover crops. The net return for using cover crops without livestock varied from a negative $22 to a negative $34 if there was no cost share payment.
“One farmer obtained a negative $67 per acre return on these cover crops,” he said. “The one with livestock in the mix, and also with a big yield increase, obtained a positive $66 return per acre,” he said.
Plastina continued to conduct surveys both in and out of the Corn Belt. The results were the same – a farmer needed an increase in their cash crop yield; a cost-share program payment, or a cheap source of grazing for cover crops to pay for the cost of seed, planting, and termination.
In some cases, he learned, there was not enough of a positive net return even with an increase in the cash crop yield, a cost share program payment or grazing. Under drought conditions – when less biomass was produced – cover crops cost the farmer even more money.
“What we are saying is that on average, farmers lose money unless they have livestock in the mix and capture some cost share payments,” he said.
He added that the returns in private or social benefits from using cover crops vary based on the amount of biomass raised. Most of the time, the amount of biomass raised is out of the farmers control, he said, and the result of the weather.
Through a number of studies, Plastina determined the use of cover crops could not be correlated to better weed management, insect control or even better soil health.
“I think there are people that find a way to make cover crops pay for themselves,” he said. “However, not every farmer has the financial shoulders to actually bear losses on a year-to-year basis.
“It’s great if you can find a way to make cover crops work for your operation. I think it’s incorrect to promote cover crops without calling for the need of certain variables to be in place in order for cover crops to pay for all farmers.”
Plastina added that he thinks a no-till system or strip-tilled system has on-average a much higher net return than cover crops.