Livestock offers best opportunity for cover crops to pay

Cover crops offer tremendous value to society and landowners in terms of clean water and soil retention.

The farmer, though, who needs to make a profit for their family on that farmland may have a difficult time getting a return on their investment. It takes creativity and a lot of knowledge and experience to make cover crops pay, suggested Alejandro Plastina, Iowa State University Extension economist.

He spoke on the economic drivers of cover crop adoption at the recent virtual Soil Management Summit 2020.

Plastina completed several studies to determine the effectiveness of cover cropping, its impact to the bottom line, and motivations to use cover crops.

He conducted focus groups in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota that included 16 experienced cover crop farmers. The biggest motivation they gave for trying cover crops in the first place was “availability of outside resources.”

Additional motivations to try cover crops included trying to improve soil health, abate soil erosion and reduce fertilizer use. Less common motivations included family tradition, reduction of herbicide use, saving on cash rents and improving water quality.

Motivations to continue using cover crops over the years included abating soil erosion, improving soil health, managing weather risks, reducing fertilizer or herbicide use, deterring environmental lawsuits, gaining outside resources and holding manure in soil.

When Plastina asked these same farmers about their perceived changes in cost and revenue, he learned that cover crops in some cases reduced cost per acre. In other cases, cover crops increased the cost per acre.