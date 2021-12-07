Lots of roles/opportunities within Certified Angus Beef

A recent news release from Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offered three communication internship positions for the summer of 2022. While applications were due by Nov. 19, there are always opportunities for the future.

Since 2001, CAB has provided over 50 interns the opportunity to study communications and more.

The three internships just offered focused on public relations, communications, and digital marketing.

“I learned how to share valuable, insightful, and relevant information with cattlemen using a variety of media,” posted Kylee Kohls, a recent CAB intern. Kohls grew up in central Minnesota as a seventh-generation agriculturalist. “The experience challenged me to step outside of my comfort zone, think creatively, and seek continuous improvement.”

The CAB program was founded in 1978 to create high quality branded beef. CAB is judged on 10 quality standards and lets its rancher members tell their story to promote the brand.

From the first pound of branded product sold in 1978, in Columbus, Ohio, to fiscal year 2021, more than 1.215 billion pounds of CAB product has been marketed by more than 16,000 licensed partners in the U.S. and 53 countries around the world.

Their mission statement: To support farmers and ranchers in rural communities through a brand of premium beef that offers consumers consistent quality, thereby creating demand and adding value for Angus cattle.

The nonprofit subsidiary of the American Angus Association is owned by more than 25,000 rancher members.