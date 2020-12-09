Mycotoxins in corn silage can increase over time

A relatively mild growing season has led to high quality corn silage, but there are always concerns and items to watch for during the winter feeding time, said Max Hawkins, Alltech mycotoxin management team.

Hawkins shared the mycotoxin findings from the 2020 Alltech Harvest Analysis that covers the U.S.

Growing season weather can have a huge influence on molds and subsequent mycotoxin production. The 2020 growing season had lots of droughty periods, especially through the central U.S. and up into the New England area, he said.

The Derecho also caused problems throughout the central U.S., and the effects of the storm could easily affect feed for the next year. Dry conditions, over the past several months in many regions, could affect both the 2020 and the 2021 growing season.

“There have been some regional pockets of moisture – enough to alleviate a little drought condition, but certainly not enough to add substantially to soil moisture levels,” Hawkins said. He thinks the La Nina pattern could result in a continued dry pattern. Variable rain patterns stressed the 2020 corn crop, and led to variability in quality, he suggested.

The Alltech U.S. corn silage test included 288 samples collected between Aug. 25 and Oct. 28.

“All those samples are averaging 5.4 mycotoxins per sample, which means we have a multiple mycotoxin cocktail in over 99 percent of those 288 samples,” he said.

As far as the risk of feeding (Risk Equivalent Quantities REQ) the silage to dairy cows, 20 percent carried a higher risk, 26 percent carried a moderate risk, and 53 percent carried a lower risk of affecting the cows.