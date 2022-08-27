Open conversation needed when dealing with livestock waste

When applying manure to farmland, Paul Brietzke, nutrient management lead for Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), wants to keep it simple.

“Use common sense,” he said.

There are two things to remember:

• Follow the laws regarding manure.

• Report any incident to a Minnesota duty officer.

“Basically, keep manure out of the waters of the state,” Brietzke said at a Commercial Applicator Water Technician (CAWT) workshop held during Farmfest.

CAWTs apply manure for a fee. They must be licensed and then recertified through training or testing.

While the workshop was designed for CAWTs and Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), the rules about the waters of the state apply to everyone.

“We don’t want any manure in the surface waters. You keep manure out of the waters of the state, that’s 90 percent of the regulations,” he said.

During the early morning Aug. 4 workshop, Brietzke pointed out that accidents can and will happen.

For instance, a corner is clipped too tight, and a heavy load of manure is pulled into the ditch.

The priority action – the first of the first – is to do whatever you can to keep the manure from entering water. That could mean calling up the farmer and building a berm around the spill. It could mean calling a local sewer hauler and getting them out to vacuum up the spill.

Temporarily plugging culvers and tile intakes may prevent manure inflow, too.

“Take a proactive effort to stop the manure from going anywhere,” he said.

The next action is calling the Minnesota duty officer at 1-800-422-0798.

A duty officer is always available, but farmers need to remember that duty officers handle many types of emergencies – not just manure spills. It’s very important to keep the information as basic as possible.

Tell the officer your location and the nearest cross street. Explain the accident: “I had an axle break,” or “I had a tire blow, I ended up in the ditch, and most of it is contained. I am at the cross street of 45th Street and 75th Avenue.”

MPCA, county emergency management staff, the State of Minnesota, and the sheriff’s department are likely to all get the report, Brietzke said, so keep the information clear.

“You should be providing your phone number, so we can contact you and get more information before we try to go out there,” he said.

He added that accidents are typically not punished, but negligence and a failure to report and/or clean up spilled manure could be viewed differently. This could include MPCA enforcement.

Sample reports

Brietzke shared stories from four sample reports in 2021. Two were self-reported, and two were complaints. The individuals involved in self-reporting and one of the individuals that was complained about did the right things and didn’t receive enforcement action.

One of the complaints involved an individual who didn’t clean up or report the spill.

“They didn’t deal with it, they didn’t clean it up,” he said. “The contamination went into an open tile inlet, went into a county ditch, went into a creek, and killed hundreds of fish.”

The Department of Natural Resources can seek restitution for every killed fish. The MPCA can issue fines, he said.

“We typically don’t enforce accidents,” he said. “We enforce neglect.”

He added, “We don’t want manure in road ditches.”

The rules

Don't spread manure in intermittent streams and grass waterways.

Intermittent streams are waters of the state and occur in many areas. Landowners/farmers know where these areas are because it’s the natural way that water flows when the snow melts. It’s the stream that makes its way through the field in a heavy rain.

Brietzke said that grass areas that are intermittent streams cannot have manure applications – even when there is no water present in that grass waterway.

“You can apply through grass if it’s not an intermittent stream,” he said.

Winter application of manure

CAFOs are required to have at least nine months of pit storage, so spreading in the winter shouldn’t be needed. There can be waterline breaks or other emergencies when manure must be spread, though.

CAFOs and CAWTs work together with MPCA to safely complete emergency applications.

There may also be additional rules for feedlots with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) rules or State Disposal System (SDS) rules.

In non-emergency situations, Brietzke says the following rules are completed by CAWTs and their customers:

• Annual manure nutrient testing

• If manure is applied in September, the farmer must have planted a cover crop, or plant a cover crop after the manure is applied. This is because the microorganisms quickly break down organic nitrogen resulting in nitrates in September that can possibly enter water.

• From Oct. 1-14, the CAWT and their customers have four options, plant a cover crop, use a nitrification inhibitor, put down a half rate of manure nutrients, or apply anytime the soil temperature is below 50 degrees.

• Delay application to coarse textured soils until soil temp is 50 degrees or less.

“Our requirements only go until Oct. 14, but we’d like you to wait longer,” he said.

He worked for a large dairy farm that waited until Nov. 1 to apply manure.

“They don’t want to lose the fertility – especially with the cost of fertilizer right now, it’s just not cost-effective,” he said. “Swine manure has a higher content of inorganic nitrogen than dairy manure, so if you can, delay the swine manure.”

From Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, no surface applications of liquid manure can be made unless the soil isn’t frozen and it’s possible to inject or incorporate the manure.

Solid manure may be applied on farm fields with 2 percent or less slope and no rain forecast for five days. There can be no active snowmelt and the risk of phosphate runoff must be low.

MPCA wants no manure spread in March, and they highly discourage liquid manure application in February. Discovery Farm research shows that 100 percent of the time in March, manure is going to run off the surface.

“What is interesting about this research is it showed that essentially the longer that manure is on the field, the less likely it was that it would run off. That is why we allow November, December, January, prohibit March, and get more restrictive in February,” he concluded.

For more information, please visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/land-application-manure