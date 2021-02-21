Prepare for Foot/Mouth Disease with Secure Beef Supply Plan

Before there was COVID-19, U.S. livestock industries were making plans if a foot and mouth disease (FMD) were to occur. Those plans are listed in the Secure Beef Supply Plan.

This plan provides guidance for operations with cattle that have no evidence of FMD, as well as methods to plan ahead should the disease be discovered here.

FMD was and is considered a threat to shut down processing plants. If FMD is found in U.S. livestock, regulatory officials will limit the movement of animals and animal products.

FMD affects cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. While FMD is not a public health or food safety concern, it is a very contagious animal disease. The meat is safe to eat, according to the Center for Food Security and Public Health at Iowa State University.

The risk always exists of FMD being introduced into the U.S. due to international trade and travel. In fact, the disease is present in about two-thirds of the world.

However, it wasn’t FMD but the novel coronavirus that temporarily closed meatpacking plants in April 2020.

The pandemic continues, but the average COVID-19 rates among meat and poultry workers in November was eight times lower than the general U.S. population, according to a statement released Dec. 23, 2020, by the United Food and Commercial Workers and the North American Meat Institute. They called on U.S. governors to prioritize meatpackers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.

Lessons have been learned from COVID, including the importance of quarantine to prevent the spread of disease.