Prepare for heat stress before attending livestock shows

Every July and August, there is a risk of heat illness in show animals. Getting the right products ready and knowing what to do can keep cattle, sheep, goats and pigs safe at fairs and livestock shows.

“Anytime you get high heat, high humidity, and no wind, that is when you should be most concerned,” said Heidi Doering-Resch, M.S., Form-A-Feed director of beef technical services.

Temperatures measured in the 90s in mid- to late June in the Twin Cities, the home of the Minnesota State Fair scheduled for Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.

Hoping to be worthy of bringing livestock to the state fair, youth work hard to present their animals at county fairs where the weather can be hot and humid.

Doering-Resch pointed out that seasoned show families know many techniques for keeping livestock healthy and cool.

She asks that these knowledgeable people help any youth that are new to preparing for a hot and humid county fair or livestock show.

That includes having the right equipment – like big fans for evaporative cooling.

A fan or wind, plus shade, goes a long way toward keeping livestock cool.

There’s no getting around it, livestock pens are small at county and state fairgrounds, so the exhibitor needs to bend down low and see if they can feel a breeze at the animal’s level. If the air is stagnant, creating a good fan flow of circulating air is important.

Keeping wood shavings clean and changed as needed so livestock stay dry and free of manure is imperative. Cool, clean water must be offered throughout the day and night.

As a rule, after two days of high heat and humidity, livestock will tend to reduce their dry matter intake – at home or at the livestock show. Preparing livestock ahead of these heat events can go a long way toward keeping them on feed and doing well.

Doering-Resch’s Form-A-Feed customers may decide to feed Hydro-Lac a few days ahead of a show, during the show, and a few days after. Some customers feed the product from April to September. Hydro-Lac is a patented bovine hydration pellet that helps livestock recover from the effects of heat stress, such as dehydration. The formulation has nutrients, electrolytes (certain minerals), and sugars to help animal health.

Another product available is Bovine BlueLite – a palatable and buffered source of electrolytes combined with energy sources. The product can be used in drinking water. It is produced by TechMix, which is owned by the Nelson Family – the same company that owns Form-A-Feed. BlueLite is available in specialty solutions for dairy, beef, swine, goat, equine and canine.

“It is just a great tool to make sure you get extra electrolytes into those critters before that heat event comes,” she said. “Anytime there is excess sweating, panting, or respiration, you are seeing an increase on their metabolic system, so you are going to have a need, an increase for electrolytes to come back into the body. That is what this product does.”

Electrolytes in water and/or feed help fight high levels of metabolism and heat production. Electrolytes are needed to maintain good blood flow and the ability to cool off, as well as good gut health to metabolize correctly, and continue to use the rumen correctly for fermentation. This reduces or eliminates subclinical acidosis that could normally occur during a heat event, she said.

“As the animal pants and respires, they are dropping saliva on the ground,” she said. “The saliva is where their buffer lies – so the Hydro-Lac or BlueLite is putting the buffer right back into the critter (to prevent acidosis).”

Doering-Resch said another product is show livestock paste. Squirted into the back of the livestock’s mouth, the paste contains electrolytes as well as vitamins and minerals. Exhibitors will give it to livestock before boarding the trailer for the next show.

In the show ring, sheep and goats have an extra source of stress caused by muscle fatigue. Some types of products have a little bit of energy along with the electrolytes that help rejuvenate muscle glucose, and keep it abundant.

“That way the animal doesn’t ‘stall out,’ especially as we are asking it to flex in the showring,” she said.

Another reminder for youth and adults is to stay hydrated themselves with water and consider drinking something that offers electrolytes – especially when it’s hot. The electrolytes help balance fluids inside and outside the cell membranes. Be sure to read the label for more information.

Livestock exhibitors also benefit from wearing light, loose fitting clothing and hats if showing outdoors. Use those big show fans to cool off yourself, and don’t be afraid to get wet when washing the livestock and wearing appropriate chore clothing.

When show families and youth want to compete at the county fair or other livestock shows, it’s almost impossible to stop them – no matter how hot it is outside. Recognizing the stress the heat puts on livestock and working with various components to keep them as cool as possible is vital.

“A lot of show families are awesome at understanding that show animal,” Doering-Resch said. “They are putting the animal first, and that’s why they want to be able to go out and get it shown.

“There are things we can do during that heat stress for cattle, pigs, sheep and goats,” she continued. “It starts with how we’re feeding them at home, and then not changing things too much once they get to the fair. Offering the critter some water or a bucket of BlueLite goes a long way.”