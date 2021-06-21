Regenerating sacrifice areas important in wet or dry year

Driving through the countryside, you can see many herds of cattle out on pasture. In areas where rain is short or non-existent, the grass won’t last long.
Producers might have to sell calves early and put cows back into feedlots if it doesn’t rain, but for now, producers may decide they want to set aside an area as a sacrifice pasture.
Whether rejuvenating a winter sacrifice pasture, setting up a summer-drought or flood-event sacrifice pasture, or maintaining high-quality summer grazing areas, frequent observation is the key to successful grazing management.
At a recent University of Minnesota Summer Beef Essentials webinar series, St. Louis County Extension educator Troy Salzer and Eric Mousel, cow/calf management Extension educator, described a sacrifice area as the following:
• Without vegetation
• Built-up with feed waste and manure
• Stocking density of less than 0.2 acres per animal unit per 45 days. This is the equivalent of 12,100-square-feet per cow, or 110- by 110-feet per cow.
“This is not the recommendation, it’s just the definition of what a sacrifice area is,” Mousel said.
Adequate pasture stocking rates during an average rain year are about 1.5-3 acres per cow/calf pair per growing season.
In Minnesota, sacrifice areas are a very critical component of an overall cattle management plan. These areas may be used for the better part of the year.
While cattle producers in some areas may have little need for sacrifice areas, producers in the Upper Midwest need a sacrifice area to keep cattle so they aren’t tearing apart their most productive pastures. Calving management is often tied to a sacrifice area, too.
“We have to think about the moisture we get in the fall, how the frost exits in the spring, and how often we can get in there in the spring with the tractor and manure spreader,” Mousel said. “The more days livestock are in an area, the more management will be required to maintain those areas – just because of the buildup of manure and feed waste.”
Hoof action to distribute feed waste and manure can be either a bane or a blessing in these areas. Sometimes manure can be stockpiled in the sacrifice area, but oftentimes, that is not a good idea, he said.
“Think about the amount of nutrients that are in those areas after they have been used for a high density sacrifice area,” he said. “How do we capture and remove some of those excess nutrients to our advantage?”
Sacrifice areas can have an excessive buildup of phosphorus and potassium. Organic matter levels may be very high, too.
Salzer encourages cattle producers to remove excess nutrients and spread on crop fields. Excessive organic matter can act as a sponge to increase moisture in the sacrifice area.
“That excessive amount of organic matter will make it more difficult for revegetation – so if we can get that manure and organic matter out in other fields, we can actually improve the re-vegetation and re-establishment process,” he said. “If we leave that material, that manure, feed waste – that is a perfect area to breed flies and create additional problems from that standpoint if we don’t clean those areas up.”
A light tillage to level the soil and mix manure into the topsoil can make a nice seedbed for an annual mix, he said. Annuals are quick to establish and work well to re-establish a workable mat for the cows to walk and lay on. Peas, oats, radishes, sunflowers, and turnips can do well and penetrate through compacted soil to allow more water infiltration.
Salzer recommends about 30 pounds of field peas, 2 bushels of oats, 2 pounds of radishes, 10 pounds of sunflower seed, and 10 pounds of turnips per acre. He tends to use high seeding rates because seeding conditions are often not ideal. In addition, the high density of plants can “use up” the high nutrient value in the soil.
He encourages producers to think about ways to reduce the amount of time that cattle spend in sacrifice areas. Cattle can walk up to a mile for water, he said, and exercise is good for gestating cows.
Some areas that can sustain cattle include grazing field corn in mid-August and immediately seeding that down to winter rye and turnips. This can be fed along with hay bales.
Getting cattle out on harvested row crops is another common way to have cattle spread their own manure. It also reduces the pathogen load on pastures during the growing season and in feedlots/sacrifice areas during the winter months.
Bale grazing in farm fields during the winter can get cows out of the sacrifice area. Swath grazing is practice that also involves cutting small grains or hay and placing the feed in swaths.
“The animals will go down the swath and graze from end to end,” Salzer said. “It is a really good way the animals, even through deeper snow, can continue to graze and reduce some of the harvest costs normally associated with baling.”
Salzer encourages planting and grazing the sacrifice pasture to give the other pastures a break. Seeding can be strategically timed so that when other pastures go into a summer slump growing period, that is the perfect time to capture some of the value from those productive areas in your sacrifice area.
Producers can ask about grants or loans available through their local Soil and Water Conservation District or the Natural Resources Conservation Service to help their livestock operation succeed. Grants or loans may be available to purchase skid steers, loaders, or manure spreaders to manage manure. Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) dollars can help develop a grazing management plan and purchase a watering system that removes animals from the sacrifice area.
“I think we want to be cognizant of feed waste, but it’s just as appropriate to think about how we redistribute nutrients to where they are most needed in our operation,” Salzer concluded.
For more information, Troy Salzer is available at salze003@umn.edu and Eric Mousel’s email address is emmousel@umn.edu.
0618 sacrifice area.jpg
Photo by Andrea Johnson.