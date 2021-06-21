Regenerating sacrifice areas important in wet or dry year

Driving through the countryside, you can see many herds of cattle out on pasture. In areas where rain is short or non-existent, the grass won’t last long.

Producers might have to sell calves early and put cows back into feedlots if it doesn’t rain, but for now, producers may decide they want to set aside an area as a sacrifice pasture.

Whether rejuvenating a winter sacrifice pasture, setting up a summer-drought or flood-event sacrifice pasture, or maintaining high-quality summer grazing areas, frequent observation is the key to successful grazing management.

At a recent University of Minnesota Summer Beef Essentials webinar series, St. Louis County Extension educator Troy Salzer and Eric Mousel, cow/calf management Extension educator, described a sacrifice area as the following:

• Without vegetation

• Built-up with feed waste and manure

• Stocking density of less than 0.2 acres per animal unit per 45 days. This is the equivalent of 12,100-square-feet per cow, or 110- by 110-feet per cow.

“This is not the recommendation, it’s just the definition of what a sacrifice area is,” Mousel said.

Adequate pasture stocking rates during an average rain year are about 1.5-3 acres per cow/calf pair per growing season.

In Minnesota, sacrifice areas are a very critical component of an overall cattle management plan. These areas may be used for the better part of the year.

While cattle producers in some areas may have little need for sacrifice areas, producers in the Upper Midwest need a sacrifice area to keep cattle so they aren’t tearing apart their most productive pastures. Calving management is often tied to a sacrifice area, too.