Successful Minnesota Beef Expo kicks off beef show season

Hundreds of youths returned to school on Oct. 24 after four days of fun and excitement at the 2022 Minnesota Beef Expo. The event is held annually at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Minn., and featured over 900 beef entries.

The four-day event over MEA weekend was filled with activities including the Knowledge Bowl, Sullivan Supply Stock Show University Seminar, Fitting Contest, Judging Contest and Showmanship, along with the sale show for Supreme Row, the Prospect Show, Market Beef Show and the Junior Show.

Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP)

Through the generous donations of successful cattle producers, 10 young people were each awarded a beef heifer to build their own herd.

They completed an extensive application process before they were selected to receive these valuable animals. Since the program began, 175 heifers have been awarded.

This year's recipients were as follows:

• Taylor Wolf of Cleveland, Minn., received the Angus heifer donated by Scharpe Angus of Arlington, Minn., on behalf of the Minnesota Angus Association.

• Zachary Orthaus of Hugo, Minn., received the Charolais heifer donated by Eklund Stock Farm of Cambridge, Minn., on behalf of the MN/WI Charolais Association.

• Aubree Paplow of Sanborn, Minn., also received a Charolais heifer donated by the Minnesota/Wisconsin Charolais Association.

• Alison George of Mondovi, Wis., received a Hereford heifer donated by Neil Farms of Northfield Minn., on behalf of the Minnesota Hereford Breeders.

• Owen Thomforde of Zumbrota, Minn., received the Red Angus heifer donated by Compeer Financial.

• Briley Olsonawski of Newfolden, Minn., received the Shorthorn heifer donated by Bayerl Family Farm of Kimball, Minn., on behalf of the Minnesota Shorthorn Association.

• Connor Wilts of Kerkhoven, Minn., received the Simmental heifer donated by Rockin H Simmentals of Canby, Minn., on behalf of the Minnesota Simmental Association.

• Lydia Rose of Henderson, Minn., received the Simmental heifer donated by Mueller Farms of Arlington, Minn., on behalf of the Minnesota Simmental Association.

• Brady Mitchell of Detroit Lakes, Minn., received the South Devon heifer donated by the Sadler Cattle Company of Anoka, Minn., on behalf of the Northern States South Devon Association.

• Brenden Bryce of Lowry, Minn., received the MYBEP Symposium heifer donated by the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and mentored by Mark Pesek.

The MYBEP keynote speaker was Katey Jo Gordon, winner of the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, Season 2.

“A huge shout out to the folks here at the Minnesota Beef Expo for allowing me to come speak to the MYBEP participants! It was such an honor to be able to share my story with some great kids! This program helps educate the youth of agriculture, as well as helping them succeed in the show ring. Thank you again to all involved,” wrote Gordon on her Facebook page.

19th Annual Supreme Row

The sale show for Supreme Row awarded Supreme Champion Female to WP Barbara 203, breeder Windy Pine Cattle, Woodville, Wis. The Supreme Champion Female and Champion Angus sold for $6,300 and was purchased by Julianne Putzke, Rice Lake, Wis.

Reserve Supreme Champion Female was Peine Sweet Ability 229K, breeder Peine Cattle Company, Hastings, Minn., and buyer was McKenna Cleveringa, Alton, Iowa. The price was $15,750, and was the top sale price.

A total of 74 live lots were sold in the auction and averaged $3,020 per head.

Auctioneer was Col. Dustin Carter, South Dakota, and marketing representatives were Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, Minnesota; Austin Brandt, Lee Agri-Media, Iowa; Jered Ruter, Lee Agri-Media, Iowa; and Andrew Swanson, Minnesota.

For more information visit https://edjesales.com/eberspacher/mnbeefexpo/Sale%20Report%20MN%20Beef%20Expo%202022.pdf.

Expo results

Supreme Champion Female was the Champion Angus exhibited by Austin Foss, Saint Ansgar, Iowa. Reserve Supreme Champion Female was the Champion Red Angus exhibited by Luke Bjorklund of Henning, Minn.

Supreme Champion Prospect was the Champion Commercial Prospect Steer exhibited by Jace Taylor of Blue Earth, Minn. Reserve Supreme Champion Prospect was the Champion Prospect Heifer exhibited by Shelby Robinson, Richmond, Ohio.

Supreme Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Jimmy Tibbetts of Mineral Point, Wis. Reserve Supreme Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Ethan Lulich of Lyndon Station, Wis.

Results for Junior Breeding Heifer Champions, Junior Breeding Heifer Class Placings, Market Beef Class Placings, Prospect Calf Class Champions, Prospect Calf Class Placings, Showmanship, Judging Contest Results, Knowledge Bowl Results, Fitting Contest Results, and Photography Contest are all available at mnbeefexpo.com/2022-results.

The next Minnesota Beef Expo will take place Oct. 19-22, 2023!