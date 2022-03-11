Supplemental Vitamin E needed for good sheep health

Vitamin E is very important for gestating ewe and newborn lamb health. An antioxidant, Vitamin E is essential for preventing or repairing cell damage. Fresh grass is a good source of Vitamin E, but that’s not available when lambs are born before May.

At the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, ewes in the 40-head teaching flock are given a shot of Vitamin E subcutaneously four weeks ahead of lambing. Newborn lambs also receive a shot of Vitamin E subcutaneously shortly after birth. In addition, lambs receive Vitamin E orally as part of a “get up and go” product –such as Baby Lamb Strength Oral; Survive! Fast-acting Energy and Vitamin E; or a similar product.

“Our lambs receive two injections in the lambing jug (ewe/lamb pen after birth),” said Kyle Rozeboom, senior lecturer at the University of Minnesota and sheep production management and researcher. “Our lambs get a shot of penicillin for general health, and it helps a little bit for tetanus, and they get the Vitamin E shot. We also dip their navels, or some people spray to cover the navel with iodine.”

Built on the work of the late Dr. Kennedy of Pipestone Veterinary Service, Premier 1 offers Baby Lamb Strength Oral for a “10-fold increase in blood level Vitamin E.” The product also serves as a rapid energy source for lambs, according to the premier1supplies.com website. Today’s product is an all-natural nutritional supplement that contains vitamins A, D3 and E, as well as high energy fat.