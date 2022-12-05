With cattle production, always think one season ahead

CowCalving is just around the corner, so it’s time for cow/calf producers to think about rebreeding and how calving time affects it.

“It can be a blizzard, but we need to be thinking 3-5 months ahead,” said George Perry, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “By calving time, we need to be thinking of breeding season.”

Perry has spent his career working on bovine reproductive physiology. He spoke via Zoom at the Dickinson, N.D., Research Extension Center Cowherd Management Seminar.

What happens to the cows and heifers at calving and over the next two months will greatly affect the number of calves on the ground a year from now. This time is also important for keeping heifers/cows in the herd long-term.

“It takes about 5-6 calves for a heifer to pay for herself, and the costs associated with developing them,” he said. “We must get them to calve, then get them rebred, and there are management decisions we make that really impact them.”

He pointed out that for every 30 minutes of labor after stage 2, the anestrus period (rest period before able to become pregnant) is extended by about six days.

When the water bag breaks, a cow should usually give birth less than 30 minutes later. Heifers may need up to an hour.

But if it takes longer, and the heifer/cow has difficulty, the interval until she will start cycling increases. This is a great reason to have cameras or observation areas ready so the producer can help the cow quickly. Perhaps the cow hasn’t dilated correctly. Perhaps the calf is breach or has one leg up. Perhaps there are twins.

Once a cow is helped with calving, it’s up to the producer to decide if she belongs in the herd for the next year.

Being aware of labor times is helpful for successful rebreeding and for building a quality herd.

Once calving is completed, the cow’s uterus must shrink from the size of a 70-100-pound calf to an organ that is smaller than a palm of a man’s hand. Uterine involution takes about 20 days, Perry said.

“When she calves, a 100-pound calf comes out,” he said. “She needs to remodel all of that and get it back down to size to start the process over again. She also must reinitiate her normal estrus cycles.”

For beef cows, post-partum anestrus lasts 60-80 days.

That doesn’t give cows much time to get rebred. To have an annual calving interval, cows need to start normal cycling by 80 days post calving, he said.

In addition, both heifers and cows should be vaccinated for BVD or IBR at least 45 days before breeding. Animals that have not been previously vaccinated should not receive prebreeding vaccinations with a modified live vaccine near the time of breeding.

Perry’s studies looked at naïve heifers that had never been vaccinated before and were vaccinated at the start of the breeding season.

These heifers were separated into groups – control, modified live dose, or killed dose.

Heifers vaccinated with a modified live vaccine had decreased pregnancy rates compared with the control group and the killed vaccine group.

About 40 percent of the heifers given the modified live vaccine had an abnormal cycle.

“For some reason, IBR and BVD get into the dominant follicle and disrupt luteal function,” he said. “We know from this study we impacted the next follicular wave that had low pregnancy rates also.

“Don’t use modified live vaccines at breeding or synchronization in never-vaccinated heifers!” he emphasized.

Getting two-thirds of the herd bred in the first 21-day cycle is a good goal for cow/calf producers to try to reach, Perry said.

Studies show that when cows calve in the first 20 days of the calving season, only 7 percent fail to calve the next year.

If the breeding and subsequent calving season last 100-120 days, greater than 30 percent of those cows will not calve the next year.

“Those animals that calve early are not only more likely to calve the next year, but they are also going to wean more pounds of calf over their lifetime,” he said.

In a study conducted over multiple years, Perry found the longer herd staff members gained experience using reproductive technologies correctly, the more cows that calved early in the calving season.

“As we work with herds, we see that snowball effect, the herd produces heavier calves and continues to build on itself,” he said. “So we really do want to focus on getting calves bred early in the breeding season.”

For pasture AI, 20-40 percent of estruses are missed when females are checked only morning and night vs. checked around the clock.

Females should be bred between eight and 20 hours of showing estrus for best conception rates.

Studies have shown that bovines are most active at night (56 percent exhibited estrus from 6 p.m.-6 a.m.). If that many females are coming into heat at midnight, the AI technician could miss quite a few females in estrus.

One of Perry’s students did a literary review of studies related to females showing estrus prior to fixed-time AI. Looking at the results of 10,000 females, there was a 27 percent improvement in conceptions rates for cows that showed estrus prior to fixed-time AI vs. those that didn’t show estrus.

“We can see how big of an impact behavioral estrus has on fertility compared to those that were just induced to ovulate,” he said.

Keeping the cows/heifers in proper body conditioning scores of 5-6, with fresh and clean water always available, will help with successful reproduction too. Peak nutrition is needed when the cow is 2-4 months post-calving, lactating heavily, and pregnant again.

Finally, Perry reminded cow/calf producers that paying attention to the details is important for success in the herd. The first 42 days of embryo development have a lot of “moving parts” when something can go wrong.

Placing cows/heifers in settings that are unfamiliar to them causes stress and can result in the loss of embryos.

Some animals are used to being handled and don’t experience stress from handling during this time. Other animals will experience stress when handled or placed in a pen where the pecking order must be re-established, or they are placed on new feed.

The key for success is consistency of care during this time.

“I think, like a lot of things with reproduction, we have to find balance within each operation,” Perry said.