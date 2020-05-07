LAKE BENTON, Minn. – This is an exciting crop year for Bob and Gail Worth and their family. Bob is planting his 50th crop in Lincoln County.
“I started right out of high school with my dad,” said Bob, on April 21, just ahead of going out to plant corn`. Like farmers across Minnesota, he was happy with soil conditions this year.
It’s impossible to talk about this year without mentioning that the last two springs were brutal with snow in April and rainy conditions.
The 2020 season started off just a little bit cool, he said. Farmers were willing to plant as the weather forecast called for temperatures into the 60s with a little rain.
“The ground conditions are really nice,” he said. “You can go from end-to-end, you don’t have to go around anything, so we want to plant corn. With the new technology of the seed, it can handle a lot more cold than it ever could before.”
He thought back to the spring of 1970 when he and his dad formed a partnership.
“We would have been planting small grains now. We planted a lot of oats, wheat and flax – very little soybeans 50 years ago. If we took the soybean seed we had 50 years ago and tried to do what we are doing now, it wouldn’t work,” he said.
Despite not planting many soybeans when he started, Bob and his family were very willing and ready to adopt the oilseed back then.
With help from Gail, who always makes sure her husband is ready for his next meeting, Bob climbed up the soybean leadership ladder. In 2005, he served as president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, and then went on the board for the American Soybean Association. Eventually he and two other board members directed the Commodity Classic held in Orlando, Fla.
“It’s been a really good ride,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
The Worth family, including their son, Jon, and daughter-in-law Shanna, farm on the top of the Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota. They sow about 2,300 acres of tillable soil, mostly corn and soybeans.
Jon takes care of all the marketing, while Bob handles the cashflow, balance sheets and items for the bank. Gail does the accounting and the tax work for the farm.
In light of COVID-19, Bob has been attending meetings via video conferencing apps. He’s the mayor of Lake Benton, and meetings have moved online until it’s safe to meet again in person.
He serves on the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association board, and he’s also part of the Governor’s Biofuel Council – a cause that is very important to the Worth family.
His number one job is farming – especially during planting season. On April 20, Bob was running the field cultivator, and on Tuesday, April 21, he indeed started planting after a phone interview – as well as completing a radio show on KLOH out of Pipestone, Minn. Bob is also a frequent guest on the Linder Farm Network.
The Worth’s checked the soil temperature at 4 inches, and it was 43-44 degrees on April 20.
“I would like to see it at 48 or someplace in there,” he said.
A week later, Bob was already cleaning out the planter!
As of Monday, April 27, the Worth family had finished planting corn and expected to start on soybeans in a couple of days.
He planted corn at a rate of 33,500 seeds per acre with the 24-row planter.
Most days, he had seeded about 300 acres – but on one of the very nicest days, there was a snafu and fertilizer wasn’t delivered. They only planted 30 acres that day.
“It’s nice when you get an early start because you can handle a day of stress,” he said.
As a leader and spokesperson in agriculture, he added that the enormity of meat processing facilities shutting down due to COVID-19 was catastrophic for everyone.
State and national political leaders were working with plants to see what could be done.
Physical distancing between employees and slowing up the lines was imperative.
Some farmers were facing the unthinkable with euthanizing finished hogs on the farm. While farmers are used to seeing a lot of things that would shock their non-farming neighbors, this is a very tough situation that will hurt the mental health of families and individuals, he commented.
More than two years ago, Bob was among the first to let officials know that more mental health services were needed for the ag community. Since that time, the need for ag mental health has been highlighted on many levels and is helping some families and individuals.
Now, Bob is asking leaders to get just as serious about reopening the packing plants safely and providing indemnity payments for livestock producers. Physical distancing between employees and slowing up the lines is absolutely imperative, he reiterated.
Thank you to Bob and Gail Worth for sharing your story with Minnesota Farm Guide this growing season!