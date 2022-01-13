A peaceful winter arrives at Little Timber Farms in northern MN

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – A year has come and gone since Rachel Gray’s mother, Sue Nord, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.

Because her mom had endured a long struggle with cancer, Rachel and her family knew Sue would want them to experience peace and joy as they gathered for Christmas 2021.

“It was really nice to spend some time together,” Rachel said. “It was a much-needed holiday. We thought a lot about Mom. We were able to share some good stories and good memories of what she loved most about the farm.”

Renewed by the time spent relaxing with family, Rachel and everyone at Little Timber Farms looked ahead to the next few months.

The region has a great snowpack this year. As of Jan. 3, the snowpack is 20-22 inches, with more snow in the forecast. It is a big relief after the drought of 2021. The snow will provide some much-needed moisture in the spring.

In addition to helping the farmers and ranchers of northern Minnesota, a deep snowpack is good for local tourism and lodges. Rachel said the snowmobile trails are busy.

She encourages everyone to consider a wintertime trip to Minnesota’s northland for fun outdoor activities – ice fishing, skiing, and just relaxing at the many lodges or resorts.

With her own vacation completed, Rachel and the crew at Little Timber Farms were ready to work.

Immediate concerns were making certain the livestock could handle the winter conditions. Northern Minnesota was cold and snowy in early January 2022. The temperature reached 37 below, with a windchill temperature of about 47 below.