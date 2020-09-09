DOVER, Minn. – Some good rain fell Aug. 27-28 in southeastern Minnesota, with more rain on Aug. 30-31 near Ben and Natalie Storm’s farm.
All total – about 2.8 inches of rain were measured.
“We’ve got plenty of moisture again, so that is going to hopefully help finish the soybeans – and maybe put some test weight on the corn,” Ben said.
Some of the early soybean varieties were losing their chlorophyll to show their bright yellow color.
Aug. 31 was too soon to tell when soybean harvest might start – especially after almost 3 inches of rain fell. The Storms hope the small soybeans pods/seeds will fill out and the larger pods/seeds will increase in test weight.
“They could turn into full pods now, where if we would have stayed dry, they would have sloughed those off,” he said. “We’re probably adding bushels.”
When out checking soybeans on Aug. 28-29, there were no signs of disease or late insect pressure.
Farmers in the area have been chopping corn for silage. A buddy of Ben’s completed 25-30 acres of corn silage harvest during the last weekend of August. Corn silage work for large dairies continued, but the piles were mounding up so their cows could produce milk throughout the year ahead.
The sweet corn harvest continued, too.
He hadn’t yet checked on maturity of the field corn, but the stands looked good. The rain will help add test weight to the corn, too.
Busy weeks continued for the Storm family with two consecutive weekends of swine shows at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
At the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo, McKenzie’s Purebred Hereford placed fifth, and her crossbred didn’t place.
“We still had lots of fun swimming at the hotel, meeting new friends, playing mini-golf, and of course, hanging out with her piggies,” Ben said in a Facebook post about the event.
The next weekend was the Minnesota Junior Barrow Classic, which is typically held the middle four days of the Minnesota State Fair. With the state fair cancelled, the show was also moved to the Jackson County Fairgrounds. McKenzie placed eighth in the Skill-A-Thon for her age group. She placed fourth with her Hereford and Milo was sixth with his Hereford pig. Their crossbred barrows didn’t place.
Lots of youth showed pigs at both shows, and the competition was stiff.
“We always ask the kids if they want to show pigs next year, and they always do,” Ben said. “We’re going to keep raising pigs.”
The kids were excited to be back in school after remote learning last spring, so the Storms were disappointed to get a phone call that school was moving to half of the children attending one day, and the other half of the children attending the next day – two days in school and the rest of the week remote-study from home.
“We’ll get through it,” he said. “It will work out in the end.”