AMBOY, Minn. – Fox Premium Beef did their best to take advantage of blizzard conditions in Blue Earth County and the surrounding area.
When temperatures moved below zero, Karen Fox offered beef discounts that matched the cold temperatures outside. Customers received 4 percent (-4 degrees) off their purchases on Feb. 12 and 6 percent (-6 degrees) off on Feb. 13.
“For the beef marketing enterprise, there was a spike in sales when we ran the blizzard sales,” said Karen during a Feb. 18 phone interview. “Cattle will be going in at the end of February for pickup by the customers in March. A lot of customers were able to make their payment to reserve that beef. We send out cutting instructions so they can get the beef specified however they would like.”
About eight head of finished purebred Black Angus cattle are sold monthly to customers, and the livestock are brought to local meat markets for slaughter and processing.
Delivery or shipping is available, with most customers living within about a 100-mile radius of the home farm.
In addition to direct marketing, the Foxes maintain a herd of 250 Black Angus cows. Their 2,000-5,000 head feedlot is used to raise dairy heifers from about 350 pounds to about five months before calving. The heifers are synchronized and AI’d at the feedlot, and 20-30 Jersey bulls are available for cleanup breeding. All of the bred heifers return to a dairy in Wisconsin that the Foxes have worked with for about 20 years.
The crew at Fox Premium Beef manages the home farm near Amboy and a feedlot near Storden – about an hour to the west of the home farm. Snow removal and keeping the cattle bedded were top priorities in late-February.
“When we’re dealing with lots of wind, snow, ice and all of the mixtures we’ve had this week, bedding is the most important thing – to keep the cattle healthy,” she said.
Historically, the Foxes have relied on cornstalk bedding for the feedlot. After very wet conditions in 2018 and 2019, big round bales are not so readily available.
“We’ve had to work on some alternative bedding sources, and we’re scrambling to get by,” Karen said. “My father-in-law has been working on getting a contract, so hopefully that will all fall into place. We’re looking for a long-term solution to maybe replace those corn stalk bales. With spring coming, bedding is just as important.”
The dairy heifers are kept on a strict vaccine protocol. With the purchase of DC305 computer software and an RFID wand, the Fox crew can quickly enter all data and procedures completed on the heifers.
“Those calves that come to us, we have to make sure they maintain their healthy status so they can be bred – because that dairy has to flow,” she said. “If we aren’t giving enough calves to them that is a major concern.”
The beef herd is set to start calving in late April. After facing snow and difficult conditions the last two years in April, the Foxes set calving for later in order to make things easier. The beef herd doesn’t go out on pasture, so timing for moms and babies to start grazing isn’t a factor at their operation.
The Foxes are always willing to talk with customers and farmers about their farm, and one of the best ways to communicate is through Facebook, Karen said. She works at writing new posts that get attention, and the Fox Premium Beef page can easily direct readers to the webpage for ordering products.
“The most frequent question that we have via social media platforms is, ‘What do you have available?’ and honestly, our website (foxpremiumbeef.com) is up-to-date and it shows everything we have. It’s a great resource if you want to pick up a roast or a steak to see what’s available.”