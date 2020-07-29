DOVER, Minn. – The crops looked good in southeastern Minnesota, and it was time to make some final applications for 2020.
Ben Storm continued his evaluations of fungicide use for corn and soybeans when he gave his report on July 21. He added that rain would be welcomed.
“We haven’t had a decent rain at my house for a couple of weeks now,” he said. “I have some sand at home, and at the farm down the road, too. It could really use some rain right now.”
Ben and his chemical rep looked at the soybean fields on July 19 to make decisions about fungicide applications. The soybeans were pushing R4 (four upper-most nodes have 3/4-inch pods,) and the fungicide treatment was supposed to target soybeans at R3. Crop development is early this year.
He decided to spray two soybean fields with insecticide and fungicide on July 20. He wasn’t anxious to spray a lot of fields, because he wasn’t sure of the return on investment with lower soybean prices. A 2.5-or-3-bushel-per-acre return would only pay for the chemical and application cost, he said.
Applying the chemical himself with tractor and sprayer, Ben considered spraying more fields, but he worried about plant damage in fields that weren’t flat and square. The sprayer could easily get off the row spacing and wind up running over soybeans, he said.
The corn was in the R1 stage where everything was tasseled and silking. Pollination had begun.
Ben was more proactive with spraying fungicides on corn. A helicopter operation was hired to apply those fungicides.
“We’ll do about 200 acres of corn fungicides,” he said. “We are just going with certain hybrids that seed dealers tell us there is a response to fungicides. It’s more of a targeted approach on a hybrid basis than anything else.”
Ben took some tissue samples for testing in mid-July. He noted that one well-fertilized field had a limited nitrogen measurement, so he will keep an eye on that field.
“There should be plenty of nitrogen on that field because it had some city sludge and we also put a decent rate of N on it. We’re going to take some stalk nitrate tests this fall and see where we’re at by the end of the year,” he said. “We’ll keep an eye on it all through the season.”
The pig operation was going well for the Storm family. Ben helped the children walk their show pigs in the morning, and the pigs were also sprayed down daily to stay cool. The local 4-H livestock show was scheduled for Aug. 5. That wasn’t far off and there was plenty of prep work left to complete.
Serving as Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council Treasurer, Ben also drove to Wells, Minn., with fellow District 9 Director Glen Groth, of Ridgeway, Minn.
The directors were getting a tour of a drainage and tillage testing site hosted by the University of Minnesota. The soybean checkoff helped finance the project.
Ben attended a Farm Bureau meeting, too.
So, the Storms kept up their busy pace of farming, livestock, working, meetings and family activities. The days were noticeably getting shorter, with sunset over Dover at 8:44 p.m. on July 21.
The soybeans will react to less sunlight and put on pods, weight and protein in August.