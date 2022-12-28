Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving.

By the time readers get this column, Matt and Amanda Altman will have heifers that have calved.

The first calves were expected at Christmas.

The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19.

Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co., so the Altmans added two “wings” to their white dairy barn. The west wing is dedicated to developing show cattle in the summer months and calving in the winter months. The wing has in-floor heating to keep the floor about 44 degrees. Calving pens are set up and bedded.

The other side – the east wing – has cattle handling facilities. This area is currently used to prepare bulls and heifers for the Five Pine Cattle Co. sale on March 11. This job includes shaving heads and freeze branding. The Altmans also use a torch to calm the long hairs and slick down the hair on the backs.

Amanda takes photos for their sale catalogue that will be mailed in mid-February to interested customers. Photos and info for the catalogue are due to the printer in January.

New this year, the Altmans have invited two other young cattle producers to consign cattle to the sale. They’ll be talking more about that in an upcoming column.

Cattle auctions at farms are quite unusual in the Worthington area, they said. They know of one other farmer who conducts an annual livestock sale nearby – otherwise you must travel a bit.

What makes Five Pine Cattle Co. unique is after the sale, the Altmans offer heifer development. They will raise the heifers until October if the buyer chooses that.

Winter arrives

Southern Minnesota had an easy start to the 2022-23 winter, but that changed in mid-December.

Worthington received 0.75-inch of rain-equivalent precipitation from Dec. 13-17, according to the National Weather Service.

That converted into about 0.5-inch of rain, plus snow on top of that at Five Pine Cattle Co.

Matt scraped as much ice/snow off the yard as he could with the skid loader.

“We use the skid loader for everything,” he said. “It is the heart of our operation.”

If conditions get very bad, he can hook up a snowblower to a tractor, but the skid loader is much easier and faster.

“It is a pretty rough day to have to get the snowblower out,” he commented.

They aren’t complaining about the relatively normal weather after experiencing a terrible ice storm three years ago. That time, they lost power for five days.

Despite half an inch of ice this time, the Altmans didn’t lose power – many of the power lines have been safely buried.

With a goal of keeping the cattle pens as free of snow and ice as possible, they use portable cattle windbreaks from C&W Welding of Dimock, S.D. The fences are made from oilfield pipe and sheet metal. At 26-foot long by 9-foot tall, the windbreaks weigh about 1,150 pounds. Matt can move them as needed using the skid loader pallet fork.

The Altmans also made up a lot of extra big round bales of cornstalks this fall. These were stacked across the northwest perimeter of the farm site – something they have not been able to accomplish in the past.

Wind chill is significant this year. As of Dec. 20, the morning wind chill reached 18 degrees below zero. The actual temperature was 2 degrees below, and the forecast called for cold temperatures, wind, and snow ahead of Christmas.

“With the cold temperatures and the heifers, we do use additional bedding,” Amanda said. “Generally, we will try to keep everybody heavily bedded. With the cows coming into calving, we want to keep them comfortable, keep udders clean and dry, and then the same thing with the sale calves, we’re going to keep them bedded up because we want to keep their hair nice and clean.”

Keeping the bulls well-bedded is always a necessity, Matt added.

“Frostbite doesn’t go away, and you can usually tell how well the cattle are being bedded,” he added.

The entire family – Matt, Amanda, Montana, Annabelle, and Brant – kept an eye on the cattle environment. If the cattle get up off the bedding, and their hips are wet, more bedding is needed.

They bed the pens with cornstalks. For the cows and yearling bulls, the skid loader is used to haul each bale into the pen. Even the youngsters help by working the gate while Matt or Amanda drive the skid loader.

After removing the net wrap and “breaking the bale” once or twice, the cows and bulls do a good job of bedding the pens themselves. Heifers need more assistance with the breaking the big round bale down.

“In my wildest dreams, we would be using a bale shredder,” Matt said. “It’s on the list of things we want to add, but it’s one of those things we can get by without.”

Straw is rare, so any straw bales they get are reserved for their sale, sale photos, or bedding calving pens.

In addition to serving as bedding, cornstalk bales are added to the feed. The cornstalk bales, as well as hay bales, are finely ground. The roughages are added to the total mixed ration along with silage and supplement.

With the cold, the Altmans added more hay to the diet. They want to make sure the cattle have enough energy and enough feedstuffs to keep their rumens working like furnaces.

Multipurpose and functionality are concepts for success at Five Pine Cattle Co. – on many different levels!

Behind the big round cornstalk bale windbreak, a 12-15-foot snowdrift developed. The bales are arranged so that when the snow melts, the water will flow down into the pasture to help the grass grow.

The snowdrift is also ready for winter fun.

“We talked this morning, and I got hit up before school that we need to get the sleds out,” Matt said. “We’ll have a good opportunity over the next couple of weeks to sled.”

The Altmans want to wish everyone a very happy and blessed New Year!